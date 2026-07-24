Jeep issues stop-drive warning for 641 Wrangler and Gladiator owners

Jeep recall 05D covers an unusually narrow production window of just seven days, but it still includes every vehicle affected by the campaign. FCA US must inspect 641 model-year 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles built between November 10 and November 16, 2025, all equipped with a specific steel wheel supplied by Maxion Wheels.

Jeep warns of possible wheel failure in 641 Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles

The defect reportedly originated during the manufacturing process. Some sections of the wheel may have thinner walls than required, creating a potential weak point. Normal driving forces could cause that area to crack, eventually leading to wheel failure or separation.

Such a failure could quickly reduce the driver’s ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of a crash. FCA’s internal safety committee therefore classified the issue as a safety-related defect on July 9, 2026.

The automaker launched the recall before receiving reports of real-world consequences. As of June 24, Stellantis had received no warranty claims, dealer service reports, crash reports, or injury reports connected to the affected wheels.

That lack of incidents highlights the preventive nature of the campaign, which only covers vehicles that may have received wheels from the suspected production batch.

Jeep dealers will inspect the vehicles free of charge. When the component code matches one included in the recall, technicians will replace the steel wheel and install a new valve stem.

Owners have been able to check affected VINs through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration database since July 23. FCA expects to begin mailing notification letters on September 4. The NHTSA lists the campaign under recall number 26V456000, while FCA identifies it internally as recall 05D.

Owners must check the VIN to determine whether a 2026 Wrangler or Gladiator requires inspection. The model and model year alone cannot identify the 641 affected vehicles because the issue only involves a specific wheel batch installed during the seven-day production period.