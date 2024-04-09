Jeep Gladiator 2024: debuts the new NightHawk package

Jeep dealership has finally unveiled the all-new NightHawk, an original and special package created exclusively for the Gladiator 2024 model. This is, effectively, a limited edition package that can take anyone within it on amazing new adventures.

A new NightHawk package transforms the Gladiator into a Dark Knight ready for adventure

The NightHawk takes as its base the Sport model, which, thanks to the extraordinary work done on aesthetic details and off-road optional, resolutely seeks to bring out its characteristics of power and malleability at the same time.

Starting with the exterior of the car, one can immediately notice the elegant and aggressive style, donated by the total black coloring. In fact, both bumpers and fenders are completely in line with the rest of the body, electronically heated rearview mirrors and, to finish, 20″ alloy wheels in glossy black. Another detail not to be forgotten for sure, is the hardtop sunroof, always perfectly matched to everything else on the car.

Additional attractive features of the vehicle are definitely automatic transmission, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, and tinted sunscreen windows. Standard for 2024, Jeep Gladiator NIghtHawk has been equipped with first- and second-row side and curtain airbags with collision warning. We also find an Unconnect 5 system with 12.3-inch touchscreen radio, Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto.

Under the hood, roars a 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine, a formidable 285 horsepower. The cargo box grants an unbelievable cargo capacity of up to 1,725 pounds, with a towing capacity that is nothing short of unattainable for any other vehicle in its class up to 7,700 pounds.

But do you think the Jeep Gladiator NightHawk is merely pretty? Not at all. This magnificent car is perfectly tested to step firmly on any kind of terrain. That is made happen by the all-terrain pneumatic All-terrain tires (with which it is delivered), plus Dana 44 front and rear axles with 3.73:1 axle ratio, anti-seize and foolproof traction; able to guarantee the highest level of performance, anywhere.

Gladiator NightHawk is available in all current Jeep exterior colors, with a very attractive additional alternative, namely Anvil. Pay special attention for those who do not want to miss the opportunity to extract possession of this vehicle, as only 2,000 units will be made available for the U.S. and Canadian markets, which embellishes it even more. Jeep Gladiator NightHawk 2024 is already in stock and orderable at Jeep dealerships for a suggested price $43,190.