Jeep enters the NBA world in Brazil with the Compass Blackhawk

Jeep is entering the NBA universe in Brazil for the first time by taking part in NBA House 2026, an event scheduled to run until June 21 at Shopping Eldorado in São Paulo. The initiative marks a new step in the brand’s strategy, as Jeep aims to connect its values of performance, freedom and movement with basketball culture, a particularly relevant audience segment in the South American market.

Jeep debuts at NBA House 2026 in Brazil with the Compass Blackhawk

The Jeep Compass Blackhawk will take centre stage at the event. Jeep has chosen it as the official NBA car in Brazil, and the entire display will revolve around this model. Visitors will see the Compass Blackhawk inside NBA House as part of an experience designed to engage the public through visual content dedicated to the American league’s franchises. They will also be able to take photos with projections of seven exclusive artworks inspired by NBA teams, in a marketing operation designed to expand Jeep’s presence beyond the strictly automotive world.

The collaboration also tries to reinterpret one of Jeep’s most recognizable features: 4×4 all-wheel drive. In this context, the brand presents it as a symbol of attitude, movement and freedom. Hugo Domingues, head of Jeep for South America, explained: “Bringing Jeep into new territories is a way to expand the brand’s connection with different passions and lifestyles. The NBA conveys emotions very close to those our brand inspires: intensity, resilience, freedom and a sense of community.” He added: “When Jeep steps onto the court, all-wheel drive stops being just a vehicle feature. It becomes part of the NBA universe and explores a new way of experiencing basketball culture.”

Cleber Pereira, Director of Global Marketing Partnerships for the NBA in Brazil, also commented on the value of the agreement, saying: “The collaboration with Jeep strengthens NBA House as a platform that connects different territories to basketball culture, turning the fan journey into an even more complete experience and bringing together the brand’s spirit of adventure with the intensity and emotion of the game.”

The initiative will not remain limited to NBA House. Jeep will also bring the collaboration to dealerships in São Paulo and to its social channels, with campaigns dedicated to ticket distribution for the event.