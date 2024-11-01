Jeep confirms new Cherokee will debut in late 2025

Regarding sales, Stellantis hasn’t been doing well recently. Net revenue fell by 27% in the third quarter of 2024, while sales declined by 20%. These results are disappointing to say the least for the automotive group, which now needs to turn things around. Doug Ostermann, Stellantis’ new CFO, has confirmed that the new Jeep Cherokee will arrive next year.

The new Jeep Cherokee will debut in the second half of 2025

“We are committed to filling the gaps in our lineup and have several launches planned for 2025, including the new Jeep Cherokee,” Ostermann stated, specifying that the next generation will be available “in the second half of the year and will be a key element in increasing sales in North America.”

The introduction of this model has been long awaited. The last version was launched in 2014, and production was suspended in February 2023, a decision that according to the brand’s CEO had a strong negative impact on finances.

Currently, little is known about the new Jeep Cherokee. However, according to rumors from recent months, it will come to market in both fully electric and hybrid versions. Regarding design, it will likely follow the styling seen in Jeep’s latest market launches.

The CFO also touched the costs aspect: “Affordability is a challenge for the entire industry, because the more we increase technology in cars, the further we move away from it. The goal is to work to keep costs under control, especially since Carlos Tavares is extremely focused on this aspect.” Does this mean the new Jeep Cherokee will have an accessible price?

In any case, more information about the new Jeep Cherokee is likely to come in the coming months. The first images of the vehicle could be revealed as early as the beginning of next year. With this vehicle, the American automaker will fill an important gap in its lineup, aiming to capture valuable market share especially in the United States where the brand seems to be struggling recently. We’ll see what else emerges about this welcome return to the American brand’s Stellantis lineup, which next year could also unveil the Jeep Recon and the new Jeep Compass.