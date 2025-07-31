Jeep Compass reaches 500,000 units sold in Brazil

The model produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana (PE) is the best-selling midsize SUV in Brazil since its launch in 2016

Jeep Compass: 500,000 units in Brazil

The Brazilian-made Jeep Compass came to market in September 2016 and, since its launch, has charted a successful course, becoming a benchmark among SUVs in the country. A leader since its launch, the Compass has consistently delivered outstanding performance, both on and off-road, and excellent sales. And now, the model has just reached another milestone, demonstrating its commercial strength in the country: it has sold more than 500,000 units in Brazil.

“To talk about the Jeep Compass is wonderful. It is an innovative model that has always evolved to satisfy Brazilian customers more and more. Last year, the Compass became even better because we improved its design, refinement and technology, and offered significantly better performance with the 272-hp Hurricane engine,” said Hugo Domingues, Jeep vice president for South America. “Surpassing 500,000 units sold in Brazil is no small feat for any SUV! This shows how the Compass remains a benchmark in the Brazilian market,” Hugo added.

A consistent leader in its segment, the Jeep Compass regularly ranks among the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the Brazilian market. In addition to its technology, performance and capabilities, the Jeep Compass also offers customers a 5-year warranty. The model has also distinguished itself in trade press awards, enjoying real success among automotive critics since its launch.

Produced at the Stellantis Automotive Hub in Goiana, PE, the model is being exported to several Latin American countries, becoming a leading player in Brazilian industry in other markets as well.