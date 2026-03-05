Jeep Commander now offers certified armoring with factory warranty

Jeep is expanding its certified armoring program in South America, extending the service to the Jeep Commander as well. This solution allows customers to obtain a vehicle with ballistic protection without losing the manufacturer’s official warranty, which remains valid for five years. The process includes Level III-A armor, the highest level of civilian protection authorized by the Brazilian Army, designed to ensure safety while preserving the SUV’s performance and capabilities.

With this addition, Jeep now offers two of its most popular models in Brazil, Compass and Commander, with factory-approved armoring. The service is carried out in partnership with four specialized companies: Avallon, Evolution, Hi-Tech and Totality, firms that have operated in the armoring market for more than ten years. All of them belong to the Brazilian Armoring Association (ABRABLIN), an organization that brings together the main players in the sector.

Jeep Commander now available with factory-approved armoring in South America

To join the Jeep program, partner companies had to pass a series of very strict technical checks. Stellantis engineers defined 43 evaluation criteria required for approval. The requirements also include international certifications such as Bureau Veritas and ISO 9001, which confirm high standards in quality, production reliability and safety.

The armoring uses specific materials such as aramid fiber, ballistic glass and high-strength steel, designed to provide protection without compromising comfort or interior finish quality. Customers can purchase a vehicle that is already armored and available at dealerships, or request armoring for a new or used vehicle through the official Jeep network.

For used vehicles, the car must first undergo a technical inspection to verify its suitability for the armoring process. Once the procedure is completed, all systems that remain unchanged continue to be covered by the original Jeep warranty. Components that are modified, such as the window operation system, are instead covered by the company that carried out the armoring for the same period as the new vehicle warranty. Jeep also emphasizes that the armoring must be carried out exclusively by one of the authorized partners. Otherwise, the vehicle loses its factory warranty coverage.

Customers can also request dedicated financing through Stellantis Financiamentos directly at the dealership when purchasing the vehicle. This option is available both for new models and for armoring services performed by certified companies.

For customers who choose a Jeep Compass or Commander already armored, some units are available immediately at dealerships. If the armoring is requested for a specific vehicle, the process takes about 30 days on average, and can reach up to 45 working days, depending on authorization procedures and the delivery region.