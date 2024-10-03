Jeep Compass continues to be the leader among mid-size SUVs in 2024 in Brazil

With 10,554 units registered in September, Jeep has reached a total of 87,796 sales in 2024, representing 5% of the Brazilian market sales. With a renewed range during the year, Jeep models remain a reference in their categories. In the competitive mid-size SUV segment, the Jeep Compass continues to lead the category since the beginning of the year with 35,335 registrations.

Jeep Compass secures first place in the C-SUV segment in 2024

In September, Compass sales were 3,794, which guarantees its leadership in this crucial category in the Brazilian market. The Jeep Compass is also among the 10 best-selling SUVs in the Brazilian market in September and year-to-date.

Continuing the excellent sales trend of recent months, the Jeep Renegade has once again surpassed 5,000 sales in the month, with 5,194 units registered in September. This number has brought Jeep, an icon and reference in the competitive B-SUV segment, to reach 39,977 sales in 2024, with a growth of 9% compared to the same period in 2023. Unique in the segment to offer 4×4 traction and with a 185 HP engine, the Jeep Renegade is a sure presence in the Top 10 best-selling SUVs in the country in September and also year-to-date, just like the Jeep Compass.

The Jeep Commander also remains the leader among 7-seater SUVs in Brazil, a position it has held since 2021. In September, 1,517 units were sold. Since the beginning of the year, the model, a reference in terms of performance, comfort, and refinement, has already counted 11,962 sales. In short, undoubtedly an excellent moment for the American car manufacturer of Stellantis in Brazil. The same cannot be said for its home market, the United States, and Canada, where sales have disappointed expectations.