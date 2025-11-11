Jeep Compass: America keeps the old crossover and pays more for it

Europe is currently basking in the muscular glory of the new third-generation Jeep Compass, complete with the option of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric powertrains. America is being treated to a rerun. The 2026 US-spec Jeep Compass is officially confirmed to be the same crossover that first debuted way back in 2016.

This is not entirely a surprise. The new Compass is built in Italy, making it a tariff nightmare thanks to US import duties. This has led to the delightful situation where Jeep fans must watch the superior European model, sail past, while they are stuck with the familiar, nearly decade-old vehicle.

But there’s more bad news. While the design remains retro, the price is decidedly forward-looking. The 2026 model now starts at a sharp $30,990 (including destination fees). The single most significant change to the US lineup is the elimination of the entry-level Compass Sport trim, which started at a relatively digestible $28,895. By axing the cheapest option, Jeep has effectively raised the price floor for American buyers by a cool $2,095, forcing them into the higher Latitude trim. This is to offer an older product for a higher price while showcasing the vastly better version elsewhere.

To compensate for the blatant lack of new styling, Jeep is attempting to sweeten the deal with “special appearance packages” like the Latitude Altitude and Limited Altitude trims. For those splurging on the Trailhawk, they at least get some useful standard features. Remote start, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-adjustable driver seats.

Under the hood, consistency reigns, which is Jeep-speak for “no changes”. Power comes from the same 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine, delivering 200 HP and 221 lb-ft of torque. And there’s the same eight-speed automatic transmission. Thankfully, the American version remains standard all-wheel-drive across the board.

The only real future for the new Compass in North America seems tied up in a bizarre international manufacturing drama. Stellantis is reportedly retooling its long-shuttered Belvidere, Illinois plant for the new Compass production.