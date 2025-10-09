Canada–US tension grows while Stellantis workers remain unheard

For the past two years, Stellantis has been walking a fine line between innovation and crisis, trying to adapt to the electric transition in an increasingly competitive global context. In this scenario, the Canadian Brampton plant, which employs nearly 3,000 workers, has become the symbol of an uncertain future.

Stellantis Brampton plant shutdown extends beyond 8 months as workers demand answers

In the 2023 annual report, John Elkann described Stellantis’ story as “a story of boldness and progress,” envisioning a path of growth and creativity. But 2025 has brought a different script, made of slowdowns, punitive tariffs and an industrial silence that weighs as heavy as the sound of stopped assembly lines.

The temporary eight-week suspension announced for restructuring work has turned into a stoppage of over eight months. The project was supposed to convert Brampton to production of the new electric Jeep Compass, but the impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and the decline in global revenues have frozen plans, leaving employees in a limbo of uncertainty.

Last Saturday, Unifor Local 1285, together with the local community, organized a demonstration in front of the plant to demand clarity. National President Lana Payne called the factory “the lifeblood of the community,” emphasizing that the restart “is not a question of if, but when.” Local union president Vito Beato added that workers “deserve to know when they can return to building the best cars. Too much time has passed without answers.”

On the financial front, the situation remains complex. Stellantis has reported losses of $1.7 billion related to tariffs and a 13% drop in revenue in the first half of 2025. Making the picture worse, the sale of 32 acres of the Williams Parkway property, interpreted by many as a sign of downsizing.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has expressed support for workers, promising that the provincial government will do everything possible to protect jobs and communities. But while Ottawa and Queen’s Park insist on the electrification strategy, Brampton remains waiting.

Behind the closed factory gates, the promise of a bright future has turned into a long wait, made of unanswered questions. The hope is that soon steel in motion will come out of those lines again and not just the echo of a suspended industry.