Jeep Commander with new 2.2 turbodiesel engine is faster and more economical

Despite this increase in performance, the Jeep Commander 2.2 turbodiesel has also generated a lot of amazement at its improved operating economy. In fact, the new powertrain has been optimized to offer lower fuel consumption, allowing more miles on a full tank and reducing the impact on the wallet.

Improvement Expensive

Of course, this improvement comes at a cost, with a price increase of about R$ 4,000 over the other versions. Nevertheless, for those looking for a spacious, powerful and now even more efficient SUV. Therefore, the Jeep Commander 2.2 turbo diesel is still an attractive choice, bringing together the reliability and robustness typical of the Jeep brand with a state-of-the-art engine that looks to the future without forgetting driving pleasure. The changes introduced are not just on paper: those who get behind the wheel of the new Commander will immediately feel more dynamic and rewarding road behavior.

Compromises between economy and performance are completely to be forgotten, because the Commander Overland 2.2, it is certainly the only version to sport this engine, combines the useful with the delightful. With a list price of R$ 309,990, it puts itself on the market attractively compared to the R$ 276,990 1.3 turbo flex variant and the more powerful, but also more “thirsty,” R$ 318,990 2.0 Hurricane gasoline.

Other model novelties

But the new features do not stop with just the engine. The Commander Overland retains that touch of luxury that sets it apart, with a brown leather and suede interior that welcomes in a refined ambience. On board, the panoramic roof floods the cabin with light, while the Harman Kardon sound system envelops passengers in crystal-clear sound. Comfort is provided by power-adjustable front seats with memory, a practical sensor tailgate, and a modern 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that keeps all driving information in check.

Safety is obviously an important consideration, especially for a nearly 4.8-meter SUV, and the Jeep Commander does not disappoint. At its disposal are as many as seven airbags ready to protect should the need arise, a collision warning system with automatic emergency braking to avert impact, blind spot monitoring for safer lane changes, and lane keeping assist to prevent unintended deviations. These are joined by lane change warning, driver fatigue detection, speed limit recognition, automatic high beams and parking assistance.

Equipment features

The nine-speed automatic transmission now adopts the same operating logic as the Ram Rampage 2.2, with an extended final differential ratio of 14 percent. This change translates into improved fuel efficiency and, surprisingly, a quicker and more lively response. Permanent 4×4 all-wheel drive remains a staple, with its proven operating modes to tackle snow, mud and gravel safely. And for the most demanding situations, there is also a center differential lock, which distributes power evenly between the axles, and a reduced mode, which can be activated by keeping the gears lower.

The significant increase in engine torque, which now reaches 45.9 kgfm (available at a speed of only 1,500 rpm, 150 rpm earlier than before), now represents fuller and more consistent performance at any speed. This evolution gives the car superior responsiveness and a more agile feel in everyday use, making driving more pleasant and intuitive.