Jeep celebrates a strong May in Brazil thanks to the Renegade

Brazil confirms itself as one of Jeep’s most important markets, with the brand delivering a strong commercial performance in May thanks to the contribution of its entire range. Hugo Domingues, head of the brand for South America, described the result as very positive, stressing how the combination of SUVs, technology and electrification is becoming an increasingly central element in the regional strategy.

The May figures show 10,393 registrations, up 22% compared with the previous month, while the year-to-date total has already exceeded 45,000 units. This confirms the strength of the brand in an increasingly crowded segment.

Jeep closes May strongly in Brazil with Renegade, Compass and Commander

The new Jeep Renegade played a major role in driving growth, recording its best month of 2026 with 4,323 registrations and a 37.5% increase compared with April. Market share rose by 0.3 percentage points, but the most significant figure concerns electrification, as MHEV versions accounted for 55% of the model’s total sales. This suggests that Brazilian customers are starting to show real interest in mild hybrid solutions, while also confirming the Renegade’s role as one of the most recognizable models in the Jeep line-up.

The true pillar of the range, however, remains the Compass. In May, the model recorded 4,583 registrations, keeping its leadership in the midsize SUV segment. Since the beginning of the year, it has reached 22,903 units, making it the only C-SUV to exceed 20,000 registrations in 2026, with a market share of 20.2%. Technology, safety, performance and Jeep’s distinctive visual identity continue to support its benchmark position in an increasingly competitive category.

Positive signs also come from the Jeep Commander, which recorded 1,456 units sold in May, bringing its year-to-date total to 6,672 registrations. This represents an 11% increase compared with the same period in 2025. The larger, more family-oriented model completes the range alongside Renegade and Compass, helping Jeep build a more balanced commercial portfolio and reach customers with different needs within the SUV market.

The overall picture therefore looks favourable, with Jeep looking confidently towards the second half of the year. The new Jeep Avenger will further strengthen the range during 2026, taking position in the lower segment and completing the brand’s offer in the country. Brazil’s central role in Jeep’s South American strategy is once again confirmed by May’s numbers, which show a brand capable of growing across several models at the same time, combining established leadership with new directions for development.