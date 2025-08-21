Jeep Canada: reduced prices for the 2026 Gladiator range, now starting at $50,000

Canada: Jeep Brand Announces Reduced Pricing for 2026 Gladiator Lineup, Now Starting Under $50,000 MSRP

Significantly reduced Canadian pricing now available for the 2026 Jeep® Gladiator lineup, including Sport S, Willys, Mojave, and Rubicon. Canadian MSRPs reduced up to $11,400 as compared with 2025 models

Entry-level 2026 Jeep Gladiator Sport S now starts at $49,995 MSRP ($52,290 including destination, air tax and other fees)

The industry’s only open-air pickup truck, Jeep Gladiator features a standard 3.6-litre Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box

Gladiator delivers unmatched capability, unsurpassed 4×4 max towing of up to 3,492 kilograms (7,700 pounds) and best-in-class payload of up to 782 kg (1,725 lbs.) Engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever

Jeep Gladiator recently ranked first in the Midsize Pickup Segment in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study

Jeep 2026 model year: reduced starting prices for the entire Jeep Gladiator

August 20, 2025 , Windsor, Ontario – Jeep brand is making bold moves for the 2026 model year, today announcing significantly reduced starting prices for the entire Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck lineup in Canada.

2025 Jeep® Gladiator Willys

With Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) savings of up to $11,400 as compared with 2025 models, the repositioned pricing reflects Jeep’s ongoing commitment to refocus and delivering exceptional value and capability to Canadian drivers.

The 2026 Gladiator model lineup continues to offer Freedom of Choice with Sport S, Willys, the brand’s only Desert Rated model, Mojave, and the Trail Rated Rubicon — a range of options to suit every adventure.

“By reducing MSRPs by as much as $11,400, we’re making Jeep Gladiator more attainable than ever for Canadian customers,” said Jeff Hines, President, Canada, Stellantis North America. “This bold repositioning for the 2026 model year is a powerful statement of our commitment to delivering exceptional value — without compromising Gladiator’s legendary capability, authenticity, or its unmistakable design that sets the benchmark among midsize pickups.”

2025 Jeep® Gladiator Mojave X

Jeep Gladiator continues to lead as the industry’s only open-air pickup, combining iconic design with rugged capability and unsurpassed 4×4 max towing of up to 3,492 kg (7,700 lbs.) and best-in-class payload of up to 782 kg (1,725 lbs).

Canadian pricing for 2026 Jeep Gladiator (includes destination, plus additional fees):

Sport S – $52,290 ($49,995 MSRP)

Willys – $ 57,290 ($54,995 MSRP)

Mojave- $ 67,290 ($64,995 MSRP)

Mojave X – $78,585 ($76,290 MSRP)

Rubicon – $67,290 ($64,995 MSRP)

Rubicon X – $78,585 ($76,290 MSRP)

The 2026 Jeep Gladiator lineup is available to order now and will arrive at dealerships later this year.