Jeep Avenger: 100,000 orders and sweeping success in Europe

Jeep Avenger has been a great success in Europe, attracting a whopping 100,000 customers. This is an attestation and confirmation of a sought-after car in the B-SUV segment.

The Jeep Avenger is a new benchmark in the B-SUV segment

The Jeep Avenger is literally conquering the European continent with a very large number of orders already registered. In fact, the model has reached as many customers who have already chosen it as their car. In addition to having achieved this incredible result since the end of 2022, when it was presented on the market, it was elected “Car of the Year 2023” in Europe. This compact SUV is setting itself apart as a new benchmark in its segment, representing with all its features what Jeep wants to be conveyed to its customers, namely passion and adventure.

It is available in gasoline, 100% electric, and hybrid versions. Thanks to this choice,, Jeep Avenger offers maximum freedom to meet the needs of every motorist. Twenty-five percent of the result achieved so far has been covered by the electric version of the car, a detail that should not be underestimated, as it underscores the brand’s great work toward electrification. Soon, the range will be completed by the Avenger 4xe with all-wheel drive, going to further confirm Jeep’s position as a leader in the B-SUV sector.

Eric Laforge, Jeep Brand Manager in Greater Europe, said that Avenger’s success is not just about numbers. In fact, he confirms that the achievements aim to confirm the great dedication to providing customers with the freedom to be able to choose the perfect mobility solution for their needs. With these 100,000 orders, Jeep thus wanted to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and quality, completely redefining the standards of its industry.

As we all know, the automotive market landscape is constantly changing, there are more and more manufacturers becoming competitive in every segment. That is why Jeep, with its Avenger, wanted to try to win a good share of market customers with its e-Hybrid and 4xe versions.

The Avenger e-Hybrid is definitely part of the first step toward a more sustainable world. Its 48V hybrid system, combines a 100-hp gasoline engine with a 28-hp electric motor, is able to provide a very smooth and efficient driving experience, thus managing to optimize fuel consumption and reduce emissions. The 0.9 kWh lithium-ion battery allows the driver to travel in completely silent electric mode, an aspect that makes it perfect for city driving. On the other hand, when it comes to automatic switching between electric motor and gasoline, the car can ensure a high level of performance in any situation.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe represents the ideal car for anyone who was a big fan of adventures including off-road. An innovative 48V hybrid system, it puts together a 136-hp turbocharged engine with two electric motors of 28 hp each, for a total of 242 hp and 420 Nm of torque. An assembly system that ensures great performance in even difficult terrain. Intelligent all-wheel drive is designed to ensure maximum grip on any terrain and in any weather condition. As for the four driving modes selectable at different times by the driver(Auto, Snow, Sand&Mud and Sport) we know that they allow the Avenger 4xe to adapt to any kind of adversity.

The Selec-Terrain system completes the kit with which the car comes, an optional extra that gives you precise control over performance in rough terrain, so that the ‘off-road driving experience is truly unforgettable. With its eye-catching design, cutting-edge technology and great off-road capabilities, Jeep Avenger ranks high as the ideal compact SUV for those seeking a versatile car that is also efficient and fun to drive. In both e-Hybrid and 4xe versions, Avenger represents a major step forward for the Jeep brand toward a more sustainable and innovative future.