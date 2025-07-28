Jeep Avenger reaches 200,000 orders and expands its range with the 4xe model

Jeep Avenger 4xe joins the Full-Electric, Petrol, and e-Hybrid versions, offering a complete lineup tailored to every type of customer. Jeep Avenger 4xe features a groundbreaking hybrid powertrain that combines hybrid efficiency with advanced all-wheel-drive capabilities, delivering top-tier performance. The partnership with The North Face represents the highest expression of exploration for Jeep Avenger.



Jeep Avenger: 200,000 orders placed in two years

With 200,000 orders placed in two years since its launch, the Jeep Avenger has solidified its role as a strategic success story for the brand, establishing itself as a key player in the European B-SUV segment, leading in the top 10 B-SUV most sold in Europe.

The first electric SUV from the Jeep brand, designed and engineered to meet the needs of the European market, keeps gaining new customers thanks to its versatility, its alignment with a contemporary lifestyle, and the off-road spirit that makes it unique.

Presented in 2022 and launched in 2023, the Jeep Avenger marked a turning point in the brand’s electrification strategy. This allowed it to quickly gain ground in the international market, as the range expanded with petrol and hybrid versions, making the Jeep brand’s proposals even more attractive and accessible.

Today, with the addition of an all-wheel-drive variant, including the exclusive North Face Edition: limited edition of 4806 units, born from the collaboration with The North Face, that combines an exclusive design inspired by mountain topography, with durable materials and technical features made to tackle even the most challenging terrain, Jeep adds another strategic asset to its style, performance, and spirit of adventure, providing drivers with greater freedom of choice, an attribute that continues to drive the Avenger’s leadership in its category.

“Hitting 200,000 orders is a direct result of our strategy: a complete and adaptable powertrain range, iconic design, impactful communication, and product features fully aligned to the Jeep DNA. In under a year, Jeep Avenger doubled its order volume! With a surge of 16% in BEV and 50% in hybrid orders; electrified vehicles now represent a staggering 66% preference, confirming the soaring demand for sustainable and innovative solutions” said Fabio Catone, Head of Jeep Brand in Enlarged Europe.

The recent TV commercial for the 4xe model, featuring renowned outdoor athletes and a payoff that blends inspiration, adventure and innovation, reinforced the perception of Jeep as a lifestyle choice. The result translated into the ability to reach new targets: a decrease in average customer age, an increase in female customers, and a growth in sales among families, which highlights the effectiveness of Jeep Avenger as an everyday mobility vehicle. Another significant figure is the conquest rate: 3 out of 4 customers are new to the brand, which demonstrates Jeep’s success in attracting customers from other brands, further establishing its reputation as a dependable vehicle for everyday use.

The Jeep Avenger doesn’t just offer choice; it delivers capability across every variant. Whether customers choose the Petrol, e-Hybrid, Full-Electric, or 4xe version, each model is equipped with features that reflect the brand’s legacy of rugged functionality while maintaining environmental responsibility. This approach means every Jeep Avenger is ready to face the city streets, countryside roads, or mountain paths with confidence, offering a seamless fusion of practicality, freedom, and technology that lives up to Jeep’s iconic spirit.