Jeep Avenger 4xe: it officially debuts on May 22 live streaming

Get ready soon to conquer any terrain with the Jeep Avenger 4xe, the new frontier of hybrid adventure. On May 22 at 4:30 p.m. we will officially unveil this revolutionary compact SUV featuring an efficient hybrid system, all-wheel drive and a distinctive design. Find out about its features, engines, price, and don’t miss the live presentation to immerse yourself in the future of mobility.

Jeep Avenger 4xe: the new hybrid adventure frontier

Jeep Avenger 4xe, the all-wheel-drive hybrid version of the American compact SUV, officially unveiled May 22. Find out its features, engines, price and watch the live coverage of the unveiling.

On May 22 at 4:30 p.m. there will be the official unveiling of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, the hybrid version with all-wheel drive of the American compact SUV. It is a highly anticipated model that complements the Avenger range, which has already been popular with European customers and has received an impressive 17 awards since its launch in 2023.

The Jeep Avenger 4xe combines a 136-hp gasoline heat engine with two electric motors of 28.5 hp each, for a total of 164 hp and 320 Nm of torque. This hybrid system provides excellent performance, with 0-60 mph acceleration in 7.4 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph. The all-wheel drive, on the other hand, allows it to cope with any type of terrain, even in low-grip conditions.

But the real innovation is the 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which allows driving in electric mode at low speeds, reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The system is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with an integrated electric motor, providing smooth and quick shifts.

With the arrival of the 4xe version, the Jeep Avenger range is completed by offering a wide choice of engines and equipment to meet every need. If you are looking for a compact, powerful, versatile and fun SUV without sacrificing efficiency and sustainability, Jeep Avenger 4xe is the ideal choice for you.

Below is the streaming video, to save the live stream. Relive the official unveiling of the Jeep Avenger 4xe, watch the live stream on Jeep’s YouTube channel.