Jeep at 105XMasters’ Winter Tour

This year, the tour will take all great enthusiasts to discover the extraordinary performance of the Jeep Avenger, which was also the best-selling SUV in Italy in 2024, and the iconic Jeep Wrangler. It will then be possible to experience the thrill of a test drive on snowy slopes and discover the unique features of these vehicles, which are perfect for taking on any challenge.

105XMasters’ Winter Tour mirrors Jeep

An inescapable element of the 105XMasters Winter Tour is undoubtedly the spirit of adventure that has always characterized Jeep’s models, which also has been a constant and symbolic presence of the winter tour for eight years. The brand comes from the successes of previous editions, which has made the public respond enthusiastically, returning for exciting experiences at the Jeep booth.

The adventure was made to begin with an additional adrenaline rush, starting with the first stage, which will be Sestriere. The stages in Bormio (Jan. 18 and 19, 2025), Bardonecchia (Feb. 1 and 2, 2025), Courmayeur (Feb. 22 and 23, 2025) and Madonna di Campiglio (March 8 and 9, 2025) will feature Jeep Avenger, Italy’s best-selling SUV in 2024, and Jeep Wrangler, a symbol that has always reflected the brand’s must-have and also a global benchmark for off-road performance, as the big and main protagonists.

Major event for Jeep

The event, as per tradition, will be a mix of sports, music and entertainment, offering motor enthusiasts the great opportunity to participate in some fantastic test drives organized by Jeep with the Avenger and Wrangler models. In particular, the Courmayeur stop will be particularly exciting for those who take part. It is in fact a test drive on a snow slope, an opportunity to discover and experience to the fullest the extraordinary off-road capabilities of Jeep vehicles. Designed in Turin, Jeep Avenger that already anticipated in the text, ended 2024 as the best-selling SUV in the country, dominating without great rivals the B-SUV segment and surpassing all distinctions of motorization. It became the third most purchased model in Italy, also managing to establish itself among the benchmark electric vehicles in the B-SUV market. A success that strongly highlights the American manufacturer’s ability to interpret the needs of modern motorists in the best possible way.

The highlight of this triumph in all likelihood lies in the versatility of the range Jeep is able to offer the public, which has been entirely designed to offer true freedom of choice. Every detail of the Avenger fully reflects a balance between efficiency, comfort and performance, from solutions for electric mobility to those that have been designed for maximum fun on any terrain, for the most extreme adventure enthusiasts. This spirit of innovation was celebrated in a particularly fiery way by The North Face Edition special series, a limited edition that brought together cutting-edge technologies, durable materials, and unique nature-inspired styling. So we can say, as many already think, thanks to the features we now know in great detail about the Avenger model, that it is not just an SUV, but a symbol of exploration that will still accompany many consumers for many years to come