Jeep announces price reductions in the U.S. with new marketing campaign

Jeep is kicking off 2026 with a renewed strategy aimed at making its lineup more accessible without giving up the values that have always defined the brand. The American automaker has introduced a new pricing approach and launched the “Jeep Things” communication campaign, designed to strengthen the connection with enthusiasts while attracting new customers to the world of 4×4 vehicles. The initiative applies across the entire range, which now benefits from revised pricing, richer standard equipment, and a stronger focus on value for money.

The campaign comes with a series of advertisements, including a 60-second spot released on the brand’s digital channels and a shorter version already aired during recent NFL games in the United States.

Olivier François, Stellantis’ Global Chief Marketing Officer, explained the meaning behind the initiative: “Jeep Things is not just an exciting reminder of all the incredible ways Jeep owners can chart their own path. It’s also a way to let our fans and followers know that they shouldn’t confuse capability with unaffordability, and that adventure and freedom come standard on every Jeep 4×4.”

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf echoed that message, stressing how 2026 marks a turning point for the brand’s lineup: “For 2026, across our entire SUV range, we’re offering smarter pricing and a stronger focus on the features, content, and technologies our customers value most.”

According to the company, the current Jeep portfolio now delivers an average of more than $4,000 in added value per vehicle, with models such as the Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee reaching up to $10,000 in total customer benefits. From the Compass to the Wrangler, Jeep aims to offer vehicles that feel more complete, technologically advanced, and true to the brand’s identity, while remaining more competitive in terms of price.