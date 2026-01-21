Jeep makes its return to the Aspen X Games in 2026 with a major partnership

Jeep will return to the X Games in 2026 with an even more prominent role than in the past. The American brand has announced an expanded partnership for the 25th edition of the event, scheduled to take place at Buttermilk from January 23 to 25. For the first time in its history, Jeep will serve as the official presenting partner, strengthening a collaboration that has lasted for more than twenty years and is rooted in the values of adventure, performance, and freedom.

The event, officially named X Games Aspen 2026 Driven by Jeep, will see the brand deeply integrated into every aspect of the experience, from television coverage to digital content and live on-site activations. The goal is to highlight Jeep’s “go anywhere, do anything” DNA within one of the most iconic and spectacular settings in winter sports.

Throughout the three days of competition, spectators will be able to take part in numerous Jeep-branded activities, including test drives, dedicated installations, and exclusive moments with athletes. The event will also feature specially equipped winter vehicles and custom content designed to showcase the connection between the brand and the outdoor adventure world. Among the vehicles on display will be the Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition, a version designed specifically for snow and extreme conditions, introduced as part of the brand’s “Twelve 4 Twelve” program.

“There’s no better vehicle to take drivers to the slopes than our legendary Jeep 4x4s,” said Bob Broderdorf, CEO of the Jeep brand. “Snow is one of our favorite terrains, so with that in mind, we’re back bigger than ever as the presenting sponsor of this year’s X Games Aspen. It’s the perfect place for fans of sport and outdoor adventure who share our passion for exploring and forging their own path. Attendees will also be able to see our vehicles up close, including the Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition, designed specifically for snow lovers and recently unveiled as part of our year-long Twelve 4 Twelve product initiative.”

Event organizers also expressed strong enthusiasm for the renewed partnership. Cherie Cohen, Global Chief Revenue Officer of the X Games, commented: “Bringing Jeep back to Aspen as our first-ever presenting partner is a huge win for the X Games. They have been an essential part of the event for more than 20 years, and we’re excited to take this collaboration to the next level. Together, we’re raising the bar for athletes and fans while showcasing Stellantis’ iconic American brand at the heart of winter action sports.”

The 2026 edition of the X Games Aspen will bring together more than 150 of the world’s top athletes in skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling, along with a series of live music performances featuring artists such as Alesso and Disco Lines. Daytime events will be free to attend, while evening sessions will require a dedicated ticket.