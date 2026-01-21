Jeep Compass takes a big step forward in design, comfort, and technology

The new Jeep Compass redefines the compact SUV concept by combining the brand’s iconic DNA with advanced technology and a higher level of refinement. Measuring 4.55 meters in length, it offers well-balanced proportions and a functional design that focuses on both aesthetics and performance. Jeep positions radar and cameras higher on the body to improve protection during off-road driving.

The updated suspension setup marks a significant step forward, delivering 200 mm of ground clearance while reducing vertical acceleration by 15% and body roll by 20%. Engineers refined the steering to adapt intelligently to different driving conditions, while improved sound insulation enhances comfort thanks to optimized materials such as a rear window that is 11% thicker. The result is a dynamic balance that blends agility with the comfort expected from a premium SUV.

The 4xe all-wheel-drive version introduces a rear-mounted electric motor developed specifically for the Compass. It delivers 132 kW and up to 3,100 Nm of torque at the wheels, ensuring excellent traction across all types of terrain.

Inside, Jeep redesigned the cabin to maximize comfort and practicality. Rear legroom increases by 20 mm, while cargo capacity reaches 550 liters, an improvement of 45 liters. The front storage compartments now offer a total of 34 liters of space. The layout focuses on ergonomics, featuring a rotary gear selector, electronic parking brake, and an intuitive rubberized Selec-Terrain switch.

The new Jeep Compass adopts a cutting-edge digital architecture with two connected service packages. Connect ONE, included for 10 years, provides EV-specific features such as charging scheduling, pre-conditioning, and a Digital Key that allows drivers to use their smartphone as a key. Connect PLUS, offered with a 12-month free trial, adds connected navigation with charging stop suggestions and full integration of ChatGPT within the infotainment system.

Level 2 autonomous driving comes as standard and includes Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (P-ACC), which automatically adjusts speed based on road conditions, speed limits, and upcoming curves. The semi-automatic lane change function, active between 70 and 180 km/h, assists the driver with precise steering inputs.

Fully electric versions also introduce one-pedal driving, allowing drivers to control acceleration and deceleration using only the accelerator pedal. This feature makes driving smoother and more relaxing, especially in urban traffic.

With one of the most comprehensive electrified lineups in its segment, the new Jeep Compass gives customers the freedom to choose the ideal balance between performance, efficiency, and driving pleasure.