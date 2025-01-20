Jeep admits Wagoneer prices were too high: “We need to be competitive”

During the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, Bob Broderdorf, Head of Jeep North America, criticized the pricing strategy for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer models. The premium positioning of the range, with starting prices of $64,945 for the 2024 Wagoneer and over $90,000 for the Grand Wagoneer, proved too ambitious, putting them in direct competition with established models like the Cadillac Escalade.

Bob Broderdorf admitted that the prices of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were too high

He also criticized the practice of tying the most requested features to expensive optional packages, calling it “content hostage-taking.” For 2025, Jeep has initiated a significant price list revision: Wagoneer range prices have been reduced by $3,000 to $6,000 depending on the trim level, while the Grand Wagoneer sees a reduction of up to $7,000, bringing the base price to $86,945.

“We’re adopting an aggressive strategy to be competitive,” said Broderdorf. “Jeep is an iconic brand, and there’s a strong emotional connection with customers. Our goal is to make the offering more accessible and rational.” The new commercial policy also includes greater flexibility in choosing options, allowing customers to select desired features without having to purchase complete packages. “There are some things they locked away in previous strategies that made the really cool stuff you’re looking for too hard to get. That needs to be unlocked. You will see us, very shortly, unlock more of that from a product standpoint,” added Broderdorf.

With this price realignment and greater customization freedom, Jeep aims to regain the trust of American customers, demonstrating their understanding of the importance of value for money even in the premium SUV segment. This strategy comes into play following Carlos Tavares’ resignation, who had always pushed for price increases. His position as Stellantis CEO might be taken by Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa, who is among the main candidates for the position. The Wagoneer S, the brand’s first electric vehicle in North America, has also arrived at dealerships in recent days.