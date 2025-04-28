Jean-Philippe Imparato pleased with Stellantis’ Q1 2025 European results

Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of Stellantis for Europe, commented positively on social media about the results achieved by the automotive company in the first 3 months of 2025. The group’s European head summarized the first months of 2025 as extremely positive for the company in the European market.

“Very positive results for the first quarter of 2025 for Stellantis in the EU29, with the company ranking first in the hybrid car market, confirming our decision to expand the range of hybrid vehicles. Our overall market share is the best since the first quarter of 2024, Stellantis Pro One’s leadership in the European light commercial vehicle market continues, and we have launched an unprecedented offensive in the B-SUV segment, with Citroën C3 Aircross, Fiat Grande Panda, and Opel Frontera,” commented Imparato.

“In March, in the EU29 market, Peugeot 208 ranks second and first in France, where 4 Stellantis models are among the top 6, while in Italy, Stellantis boasts 4 models among the top 5, with Fiat Panda as the best-selling model on the market. Looking ahead, orders at the end of the first quarter reached the highest level in the last 10 months. Now we need to consolidate and improve this very encouraging first quarter performance,” continued the former CEO of Alfa Romeo.

A fairly positive first quarter, therefore, for Stellantis according to Jean-Philippe Imparato, who after leaving the leadership of Alfa Romeo to Santo Ficili has taken the reins of the entire Stellantis group in Europe. It is hoped, of course, that things can improve further in the coming months thanks to the arrival of numerous other new products, such as the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, one of the most anticipated cars of 2025.