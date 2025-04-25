Stellantis dominates EU29 hybrid car sales in first quarter 2025

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Stellantis secures first place in the hybrid car segment and reaches a market share of 17.3% in the total EU29 market, increasing compared to the total for 2024, consolidating its second place in the manufacturers’ ranking. In the spotlight for this performance are the Fiat Panda and the Peugeot range thanks to the 208, 2008, and 3008 models, but all brands have contributed.

Important milestone for Stellantis in the first quarter of 2025 in Europe

Stellantis confirms its market leadership in France, Italy, and Portugal. In France, 4 Stellantis models are among the top 6, with Peugeot 208 in first place, while in Italy Stellantis boasts 4 models among the top 5, with Fiat Panda as the best-selling model in the market. In the EU29 market in March 2025, Stellantis has 3 models among the top 5 best-selling in the B segment (Peugeot 208 in 2nd place, Citroën C3 in 4th, Vauxhall/Opel Corsa in 5th). In the B-SUV segment, Peugeot 2008 makes the podium, while in the C-SUV segment, Peugeot 3008 is also among the top 5. Leadership confirmed in EU29 light commercial vehicle sales with a 30.2% share, increasing to 31.5% in the electric vehicle segment. Stellantis Pro One is also in first place in 8 of the top 10 markets.

Luca Napolitano, Head of Commercial Operations at Stellantis, stated: “We are fighting for first place in Europe and maintaining strong pressure in the B-SUV segment, where we have launched three new key models: Citroën C3 Aircross, Vauxhall/Opel Frontera, and Fiat Grande Panda. Additionally, our decision to expand the range of hybrid vehicles, offering more choice to customers and facilitating a gradual transition to electric propulsion, has guaranteed us leadership in the hybrid segment.”

“In a medium to long-term perspective,” Napolitano concludes, “it is also worth highlighting the excellent order acquisition in March, the best month of the year, while our overall order portfolio at the end of the quarter reached the highest level of the last 10 months. Stellantis is therefore operating with a strategic vision that will lead us to consolidate and improve the good results of this first quarter.”