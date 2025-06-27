JD Power 2025: Jeep Gladiator first place, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge brands improve IQS scores over 2024

Jeep Gladiator Ranks First in Midsize Pickup Segment in J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study, Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge Brands Improve IQS Scores Over 2024

Three Stellantis models place in top three of their respective segments. Gladiator outperforms the segment average in seven of 10 key areas in Midsize Pickup category. Jeep Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica finish second in their segments. Jeep brand improves 13 points on strength of Gladiator and Wrangler performance. Dodge brand climbs 24 spots, biggest gain among all automotive brands. Chrysler brand jumps 13 points

Jeep Gladiator J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS)

June 26, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The Jeep Gladiator claims a top spot in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), placing first in the Midsize Pickup segment*, and leads the segment average in seven out of 10 measured categories, including driving experience, infotainment and interior. This is the second time in three years that Gladiator was top in its segment.

The Jeep Wrangler also performed well, finishing second in the Compact SUV category, while the Jeep brand overall improved by 13 points, reflecting the strong performance of its two iconic models and continued strides in addressing customer concerns.

Dodge made one of the largest gains among all automotive brands in the 2025 IQS, climbing 24 positions to rank seventh overall.

2025 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon X

The Chrysler brand also earned positive recognition, reducing its problems per 100 vehicles by 13. The Chrysler Pacifica ranked second in the Minivan segment, reinforcing the brand’s strength in owner-reported satisfaction.

“We’re building momentum and, more importantly, building trust,” said Yuri Rodrigues, senior vice president, quality, Stellantis North America. “These results show that we’re listening to our customers and putting them at the center of every decision we make. We are focused on setting the highest ambitions in quality, and the time is now to execute.”

J.D. Power surveyed new-vehicle buyers about their first 90 days of ownership, measuring the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles to assess brand performance.

*Tied in 2025.

J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics, and provides industry intelligence, consumer insights and advisory solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive industries. J.D. Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and software capabilities combined with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence tools to help its clients optimize business performance.

J.D. Power was founded in 1968 and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.