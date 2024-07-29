JD Power 2024: Stellantis top place with Alfa Romeo Giulia, Jeep Wagoneer and Ram leadership

Alfa Romeo Giulia and Jeep Wagoneer dominate their respective segments in JD Power’s APEAL study, while Ram confirms its leadership in pickups.

Stellantis dominate the market: Jeep Wagoneer and Alfa Romeo Giulia first in their segments

Stellantis models are continuing to win over most customers. The JD Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study recently confirmed the excellence of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Jeep Wagoneer, as both cars ranked first in their respective segments.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia was successful in claiming first place among compact premium sedans, once again strongly emphasizing the importance the brand places on design and performance. New Alfa Romeo Tonale rounded out the podium, confirming the brand’s success in the compact premium SUV segment as well.

By contrast, Jeep Wagoneer managed to take first place in the large SUV segment, confirming its reputation as a vehicle that is both luxury and off-road at the same time. This major accomplishment, along with the accolades obtained in the JD Power 2024 US ALG Residual Value Awards studies, demonstrated the great value of this car model in resale.

Ram 1500 and 2500/3500 confirm Ram’s leadership in APEAL study

Ram confirmed its leadership in the pickup segment, going on to take second place among mass-market brands for the fifth consecutive year. The Ram 1500 and Ram 2500/3500 models managed to achieve great results in their respective segments, contributing quite substantially to the brand’s overall success.

Bill Kendell, North America senior vice president of customer experience at Stellantis said these results are demonstrating the group’s great ability to create vehicles that can literally excite customers. He also went on to say that the company will continue to invest in developing more innovative and engaging products.

JD Power’s APEAL study does the best job of assessing customers’ satisfaction with their new vehicles that they have acquired. The work is done by analyzing numerous factors such as for example, exterior styling, material quality, driving performance and fuel efficiency.

The awards received by Alfa Romeo, Jeep and Ram in the APEAL study are very important because they confirm the validity of Stellantis’ strategic business choices and also underscore the group’s great commitment to providing customers with high-quality, attractively designed vehicles.