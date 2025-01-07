Is this the Ferrari with the best sound? It’s already 15 years old

Ferrari has a legendary history, made not only of great victories in Formula 1 and other championships, or aesthetically and culturally iconic vehicles, but also of models with an intoxicating sound that makes anyone within earshot turn their head. Many people ask: “Which Ferrari has the best sound?”. It certainly isn’t the recent Ferrari F80, which has been criticized precisely for its lackluster exhaust note, falling short of what you’d expect from such a vehicle.

Well, we might now have the answer to this question: the YouTube channel NM 2255 Raw Car Sounds has just uploaded a montage featuring a series of Ferrari 599XXs that are a joy to the ears of motor enthusiasts.

Here’s the Ferrari with the best sound

For those who don’t know, the 599XX is the track variant of the 599, optimized for circuit driving by the Ferrari team that develops Formula 1 cars. Obviously, the car doesn’t have all the comforts of a road car for weight and balance reasons, and boasts a roll cage for stability and racing seats.

This supercar, despite being launched about 15 years ago, can lap the Nürburgring in less than 7 minutes, and at the time it was the absolute track record for a vehicle derived from a road model. After all, its 6.0-liter V12 engine with 730 HP is a true gem, which in the EVO variant of the 599XX develops 25 more horsepower.

The video above shows the 599XX in numerous situations, and we strongly recommend watching it in full. In closing, however, we want to refer you to Elkann‘s words about the Electric Ferrari: “Identical emotions to the brand’s traditional supercars.” As you may know, the first zero-emission Ferrari is about to arrive, expected by the end of 2025.