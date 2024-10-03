Ferrari EV: a new design hypothesis appears online

Ferrari‘s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, has officially confirmed the debut of the first electric Ferrari, a car still without an official name, which will take place during the fourth quarter of 2025. Therefore, it’s about a year until the debut of this highly anticipated model, which is destined to be talked about for a long time as it will mark the beginning of a new era for the Prancing Horse automotive company.

Will this be the design of the first electric Ferrari that will debut in the fourth quarter of 2025?

Regarding the style of the first electric Ferrari, today we’re sharing a new render published by digital creator Kelsonik, who has imagined the look of the future Prancing Horse model like this. It’s evident that the author of this render, as he himself specified, based it on recent spy photos of the camouflaged prototype. Obviously, we can’t be certain that the car will end up looking exactly like this, but it’s likely that there will be many common elements.

Concerning the first electric Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna recently said that it will be “very, very fast” and that it will be an exciting car worthy of the fame and history of the Prancing Horse automotive company. At the moment, not many details are known about this vehicle. What seems certain is that it won’t be the typical silent electric car like others on the market.

Earlier this year, in fact, Ferrari‘s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, announced that the company’s future electric vehicles will have a distinctive “sound signature” and won’t be silent, like many other electric models. In 2023, Ferrari patented a special exhaust system for its electric vehicles, making official its commitment to maintaining an iconic acoustic element, typical of its combustion cars, even in the era of electric mobility. This will allow Ferrari’s electric vehicles to preserve a unique and recognizable sound identity.