Is Stellantis considering a spin-off for Maserati?

If the difficulties of an increasingly competitive automotive market weren’t enough, now Donald Trump’s tariffs have made Stellantis‘ situation even more precarious. And precisely to try to mitigate the inevitable repercussions of trade tensions between the United States and the rest of the world, the Italian-French group has decided it cannot remain idle and get skewered. In particular, it has decided to intervene to try to bring some of the Italian brands back to the surface. To do this, it has requested strategic consulting from McKinsey & Co., which has been entrusted with the care of Maserati and Alfa Romeo. Two icons of Made in Italy automotive that could find themselves in serious difficulty in the face of the new market conditions imposed by Trump.

Various hypotheses are being considered for Maserati, starting with a spin-off

Maserati is notoriously going through a difficult time. This is evidenced by the mere 11,300 cars registered during 2024, a figure that marked a decrease of 15.3% compared to 2023. And 2025 doesn’t seem destined to be any better.

According to general forecasts, the cause is also due to the growing pressure from the imposition of new tariffs by the United States, so much so that Stellantis has asked McKinsey & Co. for help to understand what path it can follow to avoid definitively sinking.

According to Bloomberg’s reconstructions, the consulting firm will be tasked with giving its opinion on the various options currently under discussion. Among them are possible collaborations with other car manufacturers, aimed at allowing access to the latest generation technologies, which is now considered a mandatory move to try to hold up within an increasingly complicated automotive market. According to leaks, however, the hypothesis of a spin-off for Maserati would also be on the table. The discussions would still be in a preliminary phase.

Bloomberg’s indiscretions were confirmed by a spokesperson for the brands, who also clarified that the requested consultation particularly concerns the impact that the new tariff policies imposed by the United States could have. What is causing concern is the fact that Maserati and Alfa Romeo do not have production facilities outside Europe. Consequently, every vehicle sold in the USA is subject to the new 25% tariffs. This is no small problem for a company that sees between 35 and 40% of its numbers depend on the United States.

And by examining the balance sheet, it is possible to notice the extremely delicate situation of the Trident. During 2024, in fact, the car manufacturer had to resign itself to an adjusted operating loss of 260 million euros. To avoid exposing itself to the blows of the competition, it was therefore thought to aim at raising not only the margins, but also the image. To do this, in particular, the path of an increasingly pronounced customization of high-end models has been undertaken. The intent is therefore to attract wealthy and exclusive clientele.

Selling Maserati to the Chinese? For now, Elkann opposes the idea? The rumors about Maserati are naturally to be followed with great attention. We are in fact talking about a true piece of history of the Italian automotive industry. A role that the company founded in 1914 has earned with the production of some of the most iconic models of Made in Italy.

As far as Stellantis is concerned, the hypothesis that is advancing in these hours is the relocation of part of its production to some of the Italian plants less used at the moment. A hypothesis that could also ease relations with the Italian government that continue to be problematic.

For the future, however, no solution is to be excluded. If, at the moment, the hypothesis of a sale to Chinese investors is excluded, the same could reappear in the case of a further deterioration of the situation. Faced with which, even the veto that, according to rumors, would have been placed by John Elkann, could fall.