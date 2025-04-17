Is Maserati getting closer to Ferrari?

In recent days, we reported that Stellantis has appointed consulting firm McKinsey to analyze the situation of the Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, with the goal of defining a strategy for their future in the United States. Shortly afterward, however, Stellantis denied any intention of selling Maserati, despite some Chinese automakers declaring interest should negotiations open. Meanwhile, speculation about the fate of the Maranello-based automaker continues to multiply across the web.

Renewed speculation about Maserati moving under Ferrari control

In particular, the idea that Maserati could be transferred to Ferrari is gaining momentum again, potentially creating an Italian luxury automotive hub. Many believe that the Prancing Horse could successfully revitalize a struggling brand that is facing a drastic drop in registrations in 2024.

This hypothesis had already emerged strongly last July but was promptly denied by Stellantis. However, the recent news about McKinsey & Co.’s appointment has rekindled interest and given new life to these speculations. The idea of spinning off Maserati to Ferrari reminds many observers of Sergio Marchionne‘s historic decision to separate Ferrari from FCA: a move that proved to be highly successful, both from an industrial and financial perspective.

Maserati currently needs a deep strategic revision and a rethinking of its product range. In this scenario, Ferrari could absorb it, transforming Maserati into its own division dedicated to luxury road cars. Under this approach, a reduction in production volumes is hypothesized, maintaining manufacturing in Italy and adopting an approach similar to brands like Bentley or Aston Martin.