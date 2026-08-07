Is Ferrari already testing a Purosangue facelift near Maranello?

A heavily camouflaged Ferrari Purosangue prototype has been spotted testing near Maranello, suggesting that Ferrari continues to develop changes for its four-door model. The images have fueled speculation about a possible facelift, although the camouflage makes it impossible to determine exactly what Ferrari is testing or when any updates might reach production.

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Ferrari caught testing a mysterious Purosangue prototype

The front end provides the most visible clues. Beneath the coverings, the bumper appears to feature slightly different shapes from the current Purosangue. A new element also appears in the center of the nose and could house an updated radar sensor, potentially linked to future driver-assistance technology. Ferrari could also be testing aerodynamic changes, but the company has confirmed neither possibility.

The headlights, side profile and doors remain relatively close to those of the current production car. The prototype wears a different wheel design, although the heavy camouflage could conceal additional changes to the body surfaces. Ferrari often uses vehicles that look similar to existing production models when testing electronics, chassis components or other technology that may not be visible from outside.

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Some reports have associated development prototypes with the internal designation F175M. Ferrari, however, has not publicly confirmed what that code represents, so it would be premature to treat it as proof of a Purosangue facelift.

Ferrari unveiled the Purosangue in September 2022 before customer deliveries began in 2023. It became the company’s first production model with four doors and four full-size seats. Its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 produces 715 hp and 528 lb-ft of torque, allowing the Purosangue to reach 62 mph in 3.3 seconds.

The company has already continued developing the model during its lifecycle. In April 2026, Ferrari introduced the Purosangue Handling Speciale, which adds revised active-suspension calibration, new transmission strategies and several unique design details while retaining the naturally aspirated V12.

Ferrari has deliberately limited Purosangue production since launch to protect the model’s exclusivity despite strong demand. A broader update could therefore help keep the car fresh without changing its basic formula, potentially focusing on electronics, aerodynamics, driver-assistance systems or smaller styling revisions.

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The camouflaged prototype confirms only that development work continues at this stage. More test-car sightings or an official announcement will be necessary before determining whether Ferrari is preparing a genuine Purosangue facelift or simply evaluating components for another future program.