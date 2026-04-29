Ferrari Purosangue gets new Handling Speciale package

Ferrari has introduced the Handling Speciale package for the Purosangue, a targeted update covering suspension, transmission, sound and styling details. The package aims to sharpen the sporting character of Maranello’s SUV and bring it even closer to the expectations of drivers seeking a more engaging and precise experience.

Ferrari sharpens the Purosangue with Handling Speciale package

The central element of the package concerns the recalibration of the adaptive suspension, which adopts a stiffer and more performance-focused setup than the standard configuration. This solution reduces body roll by 10%, improving cornering behavior and response during faster direction changes. Both aspects matter especially on a vehicle that, because of its size and weight, belongs to a segment where the feeling of dynamic control can set it apart from rivals.

Ferrari also revised the automatic transmission management, giving it a new mapping designed to make shifts sharper and more pronounced. The effect becomes more evident in Race and ESC-Off modes, while in manual mode the stronger shift character activates from 5,500 rpm. Above that threshold, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 expresses the most emotional side of its operating range. The twelve-cylinder engine also benefits from a further sound enhancement inside the cabin, with amplified sound during start-up and acceleration to increase sensory involvement without changing the engine’s mechanical components.

The Purosangue with the Handling Speciale package also stands out through diamond-cut wheels, carbon-fiber side skirts and a black Prancing Horse badge at the rear. Inside, dedicated plaques behind the rear seats and specific graphics on the door sills identify the configuration without altering the model’s overall design.

Since its debut in 2023, the Purosangue has established itself as one of the benchmarks among high-performance SUVs, including against direct rivals such as the Aston Martin DBX 707. However, the segment has become even richer with the arrival of models such as the Aston Martin DBX S, Range Rover Sport SV and Bentley Bentayga Speed, which have raised the level of competition in both dynamic performance and perceived exclusivity. Meanwhile, the Prancing Horse is working on its next car, the Ferrari Luce, the brand’s first electric vehicle.