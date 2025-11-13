Is BMW planning to build the most beautiful electric coupe ever?

BMW is currently submerged in a corporate-wide renewal project, promising a deluge of re-engineered models in the coming years. Amidst this ambitious overhaul, whispers suggest something genuinely exciting is in the pipeline. A sleek, two-door i4 Coupe. Internally code-named “NA2”, this elegant EV is rumored to be the fully electric successor to the current 4 Series Coupe. Pending final approval, of course. If it gets the green light, it could even pave the way for an i4 Convertible, tentatively tagged as the NA3.

The design potential, as hinted by striking Sugar Design renderings, suggests the future may not be entirely dominated by massive grilles and awkward proportions. These illustrations imagine the two-door i4 fully embracing the sophisticated styling cues of BMW’s recent Neue Klasse concept cars, but in a distinctly more graceful form.

The nose dips low, framed by sharp headlights and subtle, slim kidney grilles. Although this is an exclusively electric vehicle. But imagine what kind of ferocious internal combustion engine BMW might have hidden beneath that gorgeous bonnet in a different, more forgiving era.

The two-door format immediately elevates the visual appeal, looking inherently better than the four-door Vision Neue Klasse concept shown two years ago. The rear is equally tidy, finished with neat, horizontal LED taillights.

Initial speculation last year suggested the two-door i4 had already been greenlit for production starting in late 2028, likely sharing much of its architecture with the forthcoming i3 Sedan. However, that timeline is shaky. With global EV sales cooling unexpectedly, and two-door models traditionally attracting lower volumes even with a combustion engine, the market logic for the NA2 is flawed.

For BMW, launching an electric coupe right now would be less about market necessity and much more about brand image. It is the kind of car built to make a statement rather than to generate profit. Whether this pursuit of visual excellence and halo-car status will be enough to push the elegant NA2 into reality depends entirely on how messy the next few years of the EV transition prove to be.