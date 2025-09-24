BMW 3 Series: how the sedan will look like thanks to the Neue Klasse revolution

BMW is preparing for a turning point with the arrival of the Neue Klasse, a vision that goes far beyond electrification, reshaping design, technology, and the future of its lineup. Following the debut of the iX3 SUV, the clean, minimalist styling language will soon define one of the brand’s most iconic models: the 3 Series.

The timing is right. The current 3 Series has been on sale since 2018 and, despite a facelift in 2022 that brought iDrive 8 and a redesigned front fascia, sales dropped 7.8% in 2024. Buyers appear to be waiting for something truly new. The upcoming 3 Series will not only introduce fresh styling but also new powertrains, advanced interiors, and a design philosophy inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse and other “Vision concepts”.

Expect fewer busy lines and oversized vents, replaced by sleek proportions and clean surfaces. The signature kidney grille will stretch wider across the front, flanked by sharper, slimmer headlights. The lineup will still feature gasoline options, including a 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and a 386-hp 3.0-liter inline-six. A new M3 has been confirmed, potentially with a hybridized inline-six.

On the EV side, the future i3 will be built on BMW’s modular Neue Klasse platform, likely offering both rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor setups. The electric M3 should deliver around 700 HP, with potential to reach 1,000 HP to challenge the Tesla Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Sapphire.

Inside, BMW will balance digital minimalism with physical functionality. While the cabin will feature a massive 17.9-inch display spanning much of the dashboard, the brand has confirmed that essential physical controls, such as a volume knob, will remain.

Pricing is expected to start around $50,000 for the combustion-powered 3 Series, with the i3 EV slightly higher. The new 3 Series is expected to debut before year’s end, while production of the i3 is slated for late 2026, launching as a 2027 model. The M3 will arrive in 2027.