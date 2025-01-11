Is Alfa Romeo getting into commercial vehicles? Why it’s not such a crazy idea

The idea of an Alfa Romeo commercial vehicle might seem bizarre at first glance, but it actually fits perfectly into the brand’s history and evolution. From the Autotutto T10, launched in 1954, to the AR6, produced until the late 1980s, the brand has an important tradition. With its current membership in the Stellantis group, Alfa Romeo could leverage a wide range of existing platforms to develop a new commercial vehicle.

Alfa Romeo: here’s what a possible commercial vehicle would look like

Imagining a model based on the Opel Vivaro isn’t so far-fetched. This approach would allow combining the brand’s distinctive design with the functionality required of a commercial vehicle. After all, recently some have even imagined a Biscione off-road vehicle in the style of the Jeep Wrangler.

Looking at premium brands like Mercedes, which has managed to diversify its offering to include commercial vehicles without compromising its image, one can understand why Alfa Romeo might also take this path. Creating a van or commercial vehicle would not only expand the range of products offered but could also attract new customers, particularly in expanding markets like China.

With the growing demand for practical and versatile vehicles, such a model could prove to be a winning strategic move. With the right design choices and a clear vision for the future, introducing a commercial vehicle into the Alfa Romeo catalog won’t just be possible, but could also prove to be one of the brand’s smartest moves in years to come.

Finally, did you know that the Alfa Romeo 147 wasn’t legal in the United States? However, in 2025, since it turns 25 years old and officially becomes a classic car, it will be possible to register it.