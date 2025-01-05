Alfa Romeo 147 has finally become legal in the United States

With the arrival of 2025, several cars that until now couldn’t circulate on American soil for various reasons are becoming legal in the United States, particularly due to homologation difficulties related to safety or horsepower issues. Last year, for example, the legendary Nissan Skyline GT-R 34 was able to cross the stars and stripes borders, while this year the Alfa Romeo 147 finally makes its way across the ocean. The iconic C-segment car from the Italian brand was never sold in America, and in 2025 it can finally enter the USA and enjoy its boundless landscapes.

The Alfa Romeo 147 can finally land in the United States

Cherished in enthusiasts’ hearts, the Alfa Romeo 147 was also available in the 250-horsepower GTA version, but since it wasn’t released in 2000, Americans had to wait quite a while before getting their hands on this vehicle. But why did the Alfa Romeo 147 become legal specifically in 2025? The reason is simple: all illegal cars on American soil automatically become legal when they turn 25 years old.

Take note of another European sports car from 2000, the splendid Audi RS4 Avant, considered by enthusiasts as one of the most beautiful mean A4s ever. Under the hood, it boasted a 2.7-liter V6 engine modified by Cosworth, capable of developing 381 horsepower, which was a lot at the time. Consider that a 2000 Ferrari 360 had 400 horsepower, consequently the RS4 had incredible horsepower. Beyond its performance, the RS4 was also visually impressive, with a dedicated body kit, perforated wheel arches, specific exterior finishes, and embracing Recaro seats inside.

We conclude with a car that wasn’t so widespread but had its merits at the beginning of the new millennium: the Opel Speedster, a rather unique two-seater for the decidedly German car brand. Very lightweight and equipped with a 2.2-liter engine producing 145 horsepower, it had a unique style, almost concept car-like: who knows, maybe some American car enthusiast has been desiring it for 25 years and can finally drive it now.