IONNA recharge report: second quarter is set for multiplication

IONNA has been chipping away at its 2025 roadmap.

Growing, multiplying and opening roads

30,000 charging bays by the end of 2030 is a lofty goal that IONNA keeps on permanent lock. That’s the talk, here’s the walk:

Open now: Six new rechargeries went live to the public in April, doubling IONNA’s total network size to 12 sites and 120 bays and marking its first set of batch openings this year, but certainly not the last

In construction now: 15 additional rechargeries have fences up and are in active construction across the U.S., bringing the total of open and in-construction sites to 27 dots on the map across 14 states

Open-road pipeline: More than 200 contracted sites across the U.S. double the 100 announced earlier this year, bringing it to more than 2,000 charging bays inked and moving along the pipeline

Money where its mouth is

IONNA took a page out of its founding automakers’ playbook by proudly announcing Friends & Family pricing. For a limited time, customers can experience discounted charging prices, open to everyone, at all IONNA stations, no subscriptions or additional fees required. To make it even easier while you rack-up these savings, IONNA’s list of Plug & Charge-enabled OEMs is growing to five, with GM, Hyundai and Kia coming online this quarter.

IONNA’s founding automakers have begun expanding free charging credits to the IONNA network. Customers who choose the public charging package with the purchase of certain electric vehicles can now use the following at IONNA:

BMW: All IONNA locations and charge points are fully digitally integrated and accessible through the My BMW app and the in-vehicle navigation system. Plug & Charge already live today. Special offers applicable to IONNA in the future

All IONNA locations and charge points are fully digitally integrated and accessible through the My BMW app and the in-vehicle navigation system. Plug & Charge already live today. Special offers applicable to IONNA in the future General Motors: GM electric-vehicle drivers can easily find and access IONNA charging stations directly through their GM MyBrand apps, with full integration for a seamless experience. Starting this quarter, customers will begin to enjoy the Plug & Charge experience at IONNA sites, automatically initiating charging and payment with no extra steps

GM electric-vehicle drivers can easily find and access IONNA charging stations directly through their GM MyBrand apps, with full integration for a seamless experience. Starting this quarter, customers will begin to enjoy the Plug & Charge experience at IONNA sites, automatically initiating charging and payment with no extra steps Honda: Special offers applicable to IONNA and Plug & Charge in the future

Special offers applicable to IONNA and Plug & Charge in the future Hyundai: 2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6 and 2025 Genesis drivers who choose the charging credit offer receive up to $500 of charging credit through the ChargePoint app, with credits usable at IONNA stations. Plug & Charge is rolling out soon

2025 IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, IONIQ 6 and 2025 Genesis drivers who choose the charging credit offer receive up to $500 of charging credit through the ChargePoint app, with credits usable at IONNA stations. Plug & Charge is rolling out soon Mercedes-Benz: Model-year 2025 electric-vehicle owners have the option to add a $1,000 public charging voucher to their MB.CHARGE PUBLIC account and apply it to charging sessions on the IONNA network. Plug & Charge live today

Model-year 2025 electric-vehicle owners have the option to add a $1,000 public charging voucher to their MB.CHARGE PUBLIC account and apply it to charging sessions on the IONNA network. Plug & Charge live today Kia: Kia America’s recently launched Kia Charge Pass program allows “find, charge & pay” capability within the Kia Access app. This includes all IONNA locations, future IONNA special offers and Plug & Charge coming soon

Kia America’s recently launched Kia Charge Pass program allows “find, charge & pay” capability within the Kia Access app. This includes all IONNA locations, future IONNA special offers and Plug & Charge coming soon Stellantis: Drivers of certain model-year Jeep Wagoneer S, Dodge Charger Daytona and Fiat 500e who chose the Free2move Charge Go Package can apply the $600 of public charging credits at all IONNA rechargeries. Plug & Charge coming soon

Drivers of certain model-year who chose the Free2move Charge Go Package can apply the $600 of public charging credits at all IONNA rechargeries. Plug & Charge coming soon Toyota: Discounts coming soon

Premiering now, everywhere

North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kansas, Arizona and Missouri all have open rechargeries with many more coming later this year as IONNA builds its pan-US network.

All these rechargeries feature IONNA canopies either at opening or coming soon, 24/7 charging at 400kW of power, access to restrooms, food and beverage choices, other car care and travel comforts, and don’t forget the first IONNA Rechargery Market at Garner, North Carolina.

After credits: California Dreamin’

Dot matrix style, IONNA will print blue and orange rechargeries across California in 2025, starting with the Vista, California, Rechargery Relay. Stay tuned to learn more throughout the year, including a future beacon for the Golden State.

IONNA

IONNA is a rising joint venture founded by eight of the world’s biggest automakers, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Stellantis and Toyota. Purpose-built to lead, innovate, create, and drive forward a redefinition of charging as an end-to-end integrated customer experience. Delivering this mission by developing and deploying a trailblazing nationwide network of charging stations with cutting-edge technology, retail integration, amenities, and unparalleled customer service. Enabling urban and long-distance EV mobility for all with over 30,000 ultra-fast-and-reliable charging points by the end of 2030. IONNA will provide drivers with the coverage they need, the reliability they deserve, and the amenities they crave.

For more information, please visit https://ionna.com