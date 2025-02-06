IONNA launches EV charging network in the U.S.

IONNA moves from public beta to full-scale national release . Over 100 sites contracted since launching in February 2024 . Deploying more than 1,000 live charging bays and enabling EV road trips across the U.S. by the end of 2025 . Cutting-edge Amazon AI-powered Just Walk Out convenience stores to debut at select locations

IONNA: transition from public beta to large-scale national release

IONNA, the joint venture founded by the world’s leading automakers BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota, announced yesterday, February 5, 2025, its transition from public beta to full-scale national release. This milestone marks a historic moment for the American road, as eight global automakers come together at the first IONNA Rechargery in Apex, North Carolina, and at the new headquarters and customer experience lab in Durham, North Carolina. This joint ribbon-cutting event signifies an unprecedented commitment to build a best-in-class charging network – designed, engineered and built right here in the USA.

Measuring Twice and Cutting Once

After a rigorous testing phase in late 2024, automaker vehicle fleets and everyday drivers helped stress-test the IONNA network, completing more than 4,400 charging sessions, on over 80 unique vehicle models, and dispensing nearly 63,000 kilowatt-hours of energy. IONNA has refined its hardware, software and customer experience to confidently step into a new phase of nationwide expansion.

To mark this next national release stage, IONNA is proud to announce in excess of 100 contracted sites nationwide, including this week’s opening of new Rechargeries in Houston, Texas, and in Abilene, Kansas, with Willcox, Arizona, joining another six additional locations under construction. The opening of its headquarters and customer experience lab features a hub dedicated to ongoing testing, innovation, and unwavering commitment to a driver-first experience.

An Americana Charging Network at Scale

Since its inception, IONNA has embodied the pioneering spirit of the American road trip, guided by freedom, reliability and world-class service. With plans to bring more than 1,000 additional charging bays online in 2025, IONNA is delivering on its mission to provide the coverage drivers need, the reliability they deserve and the amenities they crave.

This effort is more than just deploying infrastructure; it is a substantial investment in American jobs and manufacturing. Each of the 30,000 charging bays built over the next five years will represent new jobs across the nation, cutting-edge technological innovation and a vision to open America’s roads to driver choice.

Rooted in American Drive and Ingenuity

Beginning this quarter at the Garner, North Carolina, location, IONNA will introduce computer-vision powered by AI and sensor fusion technology to enable automated grab & go offerings. Made possible by collaborating with Amazon and leveraging its industry-leading Just Walk Out technology, these cutting-edge retail spaces will allow drivers to grab refreshments and essentials 24/7 without checkout lines.

IONNA will set a new standard for interoperability and ease of use in 2025. Plug & Charge technology, already available now, will grow to include a leading number of automakers as the year progresses. Through vehicle integration, IONNA will also enable features like AI-driven smart reservations/routing optimization, in-car payments and other features – the most integration-rich charging network in America is on its way.