Stellantis: here’s the new BEV purchase package for the United States

To further facilitate the transition of American customers to electrification, Stellantis is launching its Free2move Charge website and app as the company begins to roll out its first fully electric vehicles this year. “With our fully electric vehicles coming to the US market such as the Fiat 500e, Jeep Wagoneer S, and Dodge Charger Daytona arriving soon, our customers will quickly realize that our BEVs will carry the same brand DNA that our customers have come to love, but with next-level electrification and technology,” said Carlos Zarlenga, COO of Stellantis.

Stellantis: customers will be able to choose between a home charging station or charging credits through Free2move Charge

Zarlenga added: “Electrification is at a tipping point. Yes, our customers will see efficiency gains, but they will also experience incredible advances in performance, including technology, driving, and handling, giving our brands like Jeep greater off-road capabilities and defending the Dodge Charger’s claim as the world’s fastest and most powerful muscle car. With these advances, our goal is to make the charging process for these vehicles as simple and easy as possible for our owners, and our Free2move Charge options will serve as an entry point for our customers.”

The Free2move Charge website and app assist consumers before, during, and after the purchase process, educating them and helping them understand battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and the charging options available to them as new BEV owners. The Free2move Charge app, available in the United States and Canada, can be downloaded through Apple and Google app stores.

“As we introduce our fully electric vehicles in the United States this year, we want to ensure that our customers easily understand the charging options available to them before or at the time of purchase,” said Mathilde Lheureux, head of the energy and charging business unit. “Simply put, included in the purchase of a Stellantis battery electric vehicle is the choice of a Free2move Level 2 charging unit or charging credits with a value of $600 to use at charging stations across the country, which are easily identifiable through the app.”

Included with the purchase of a Stellantis BEV, customers will have the option to choose the Free2move Charge Home Package, which offers a Level 2 charging unit (worth about $600), allowing owners to charge their vehicle conveniently from home. The Free2move Charge app will also inform owners of the best times to charge, avoiding peak rates and more.

For BEV buyers who select charging credits ($600) as part of their BEV purchase, the Free2move Charge app will provide drivers with the nearest EV charging locations, charging history, and remaining credit balance. At home, on the road, or for work, the Free2move Charge ecosystem of easy-to-use electric vehicle charging solutions helps drivers stay charged and ready, wherever the road takes them. The Free2move Charge app can be downloaded through Apple and Google app stores.

The Go package includes $600 in charging credits that can be used at public charging stations (DC chargers and Level 2) across the country, which are easily identifiable in the app. Credits are accessible through the Free2move Charge app, making it easy to find, activate, and pay all in one.

Stellantis customers will have access to over 75,000 charging networks in the United States, including ChargePoint, Shell Recharge, and EVgo. Additionally, through the joint venture with Ionna. This plans to deploy a minimum of 30,000 networked chargers, with the first charging stations expected to open in the United States in 2024, followed by Canada.

Stellantis BEV and PHEV vehicles are currently equipped with the J1772 charging port. The company has announced the adoption of the upcoming SAE J3400 charging connector, starting with some BEV models launched in North America for the 2026 model year.