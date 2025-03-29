In 2027 Alfa Romeo will be back with something never before seen in the E-segment

The car in question would be expected in 2027 or 2028. This return marks a very important moment for the brand, which aims to consolidate its position as a leader in the global premium sector of Stellantis.

Alfa Romeo returns to the E-segment

Segment E, long neglected by Alfa Romeo, represents a key work for brands aspiring to premium status. The Biscione automaker is determined to once again confirm its presence in this competitive segment with a model that promises to impress. Although details about the new model are still shrouded in mystery, Alfa Romeo has already begun to outline its future vision with the upcoming launches of the new Stelvio in 2025 and the new Giulia in 2026. These models will provide a preview of the style and design that will characterize the Biscione’s future range, including the long-awaited E-segment car.

Alfa Romeo is also trying to strive to exceed expectations with a model that not only respects the brand’s tradition, but will also introduce cutting-edge design elements and technology. The goal is to create a car that stands out for its uniqueness and redefine E-segment standards. This project, previously named “Alfa Romeo E-Jet” is set to surprise the market by providing consumers with innovative design elements that will further enrich the brand’s distinctive styling language, already appreciated in the Junior, Stelvio and Giulia models.

Features of the car from Alfa Romeo

The new car will be based on the STLA Large platform, a strategic choice that will ensure premium performance and a superior driving experience. The platform is shared with the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia, highlighting the technological synergy within the brand. Although there is no official confirmation at the moment, it is possible that production will take place at the same plant, so that production processes can also be amortized to the maximum. With an expected length of about 5 meters, this model is uniquely designed to compete in the most demanding global markets, such as the United States, China and the Middle East. Its generous dimensions and attention-grabbing design aim to meet the needs of customers who seek space, comfort and high performance.

The E-Jet will feature a unique silhouette, with a height higher than that of a traditional sedan but lower than that of a crossover, bringing together aerodynamic, curvaceous lines with an imposing structure. This styling approach aims to create a distinctive identity for Alfa Romeo, positioning it at the forefront of the automotive landscape. Although initially conceived as an electric-only model, the E-Jet will also offer options with thermal engines, thus broadening its appeal. The top-of-the-line Quadrifoglio version promises outstanding performance, although questions remain about the adoption of the legendary V6 or alternative solutions.

The launch of the E-Jet will mark a turning point for Alfa Romeo, ushering in a great new historical moment for the brand. This model certainly presents itself as a very important opportunity for Alfa Romeo to strengthen its image and try to attract a wider customer base. In summary, the Alfa Romeo E-Jet promises to be a revolutionary vehicle, destined to leave an indelible mark on the automotive world.