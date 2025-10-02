Hyundai Kona Electric 2026: single trim and battery for US market

The new 2026 Hyundai Kona Electric has entered the US market with a streamlined offering: just one trim level and a single battery option, compared to the four trims and two batteries available in previous years. Hyundai Motor America attempted to make up for these cuts with small updates like a larger center console, but many analysts believe these tweaks hardly offset the loss of the long-range pack or the more premium configurations.

Although it’s still being advertised online as a 2025 model, the 2026 Kona Electric hasn’t yet received an official price tag. That said, the figure might matter less than expected, as the rival Nissan Leaf now comes in at a far more competitive price point while offering much greater driving range.

Positioned more as a budget EV, the Kona Electric has not been welcomed into the Ioniq family of battery-electric vehicles. One reason is its reliance on the K3 platform, originally engineered for internal combustion engines, instead of the dedicated E-GMP architecture used by the Ioniq 5. As a result, the Kona Electric lacks all-wheel drive, high-performance variants, and the kind of appeal seen in Hyundai’s more advanced EVs.

Sales numbers reflect these struggles. In Q3 2025, Hyundai sold 17,450 Kona units across both combustion and electric versions. Year-to-date sales hit 57,278 units, marking an 11% drop compared to the same period in 2024. For context, Hyundai’s top-selling model recorded over 165,000 deliveries between January and September 2025.

The 2026 Kona Electric carries an EPA-rated range of 200 miles. It weighs 3,571 pounds and features a front-mounted electric motor delivering 133 HP and 188 lb-ft of torque. Its 48.6 kWh lithium-ion battery can charge from 10% to 80% in about 43 minutes using a 100 kW fast charger, or in under five hours on Level 2. Key features include vehicle-to-load capability, Hyundai’s SmartSense driver-assistance suite, dual 12.3-inch displays, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Currently listed on Hyundai’s website at $32,975 (before destination charges), the crossover is backed by a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty, 10-year/100,000-mile coverage for the battery and electric motor.