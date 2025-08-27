Hyundai expands US presence with $5 billion investment

Hyundai is doubling down on its US ambitions with another massive investment that highlights the South Korean automaker’s determination to become a dominant force in the North American market. After committing $21 billion earlier this year, the company has now announced an additional $5 billion injection, bringing the total to an astonishing $26 billion.

The goal is to boost production capacity and to solidify its presence not only with Hyundai models but also Kia and Genesis vehicles. Between 2025 and 2028, this large-scale expansion will include the construction of a state-of-the-art robotics facility and a new steel plant in Louisiana, marking a significant leap forward in technology and manufacturing.

The robotics hub will serve as the epicenter of innovation, where upcoming models will be designed, built, and distributed. Hyundai estimates the new site will generate around 25,000 US jobs over the next four years, with an annual output capacity of up to 30,000 units. It’s a strong statement of intent, reinforcing the brand’s long-term commitment to the US market, where sales growth is already breaking records.

During the first half of 2025, Hyundai and Kia achieved their best-ever sales performance in nearly four decades of presence in the country. Just this week, the group also celebrated a key milestone: surpassing 1.5 million “eco-friendly” vehicle sales in the US.

Among the standout performers are the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid and Kia Niro Hybrid, but the spotlight remains firmly on the IONIQ 5. With lease offers starting at just $159 per month, the all-electric SUV has become one of the most affordable and popular EVs on the market. The latest update brought an extended driving range of up to 317 miles, a refreshed design, and integrated NACS compatibility for access to Tesla’s Supercharger network. Joining it is the all-new IONIQ 9, a three-row SUV leasing from $299 per month despite a near-$60,000 sticker price. Both models are produced at the brand-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Georgia, while the Kia EV6 and EV9 are assembled at a separate facility in the same state.