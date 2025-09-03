Is the Ioniq 3 coming? Hyundai teases its next mighty electric compact

Hyundai keeps expanding its Ioniq sub-brand lineup, which already includes the Ioniq 5 hatchback, the Ioniq 6 sedan, and the Ioniq 9 SUV, plus high-performance N versions of the first two. The next big reveal will be the Concept Three, set to make its world premiere at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, running from September 9 to 14.

While it was once believed to preview the future Ioniq 2, the production name now seems more likely to be Ioniq 3. Hyundai released an initial teaser showing exaggerated, almost futuristic proportions. Oversized wheels, a sharp nose with a bold splitter, and a steeply raked windshield flowing into an arched roof create a striking silhouette. Wide rear fenders, a built-in spoiler, and a prominent diffuser emphasize the sporty and aggressive stance.

The company confirmed that this will be a compact model, positioned below the Ioniq 5 in the lineup. Hyundai describes it as having a “bold and energetic appearance, shaped by the Art of Steel”, the brand’s evolving design philosophy.

According to Simon Loasby, Hyundai’s Senior VP of Design, the Concept Three reimagines the compact EV segment from scratch, introducing the “Aero Hatch” typology to blend refined proportions with sculpted fluidity. Alongside the sketch, Hyundai had already released close-up images hinting at smoother lines than the exaggerated teaser, showcasing details such as a light bar and an integrated front air intake.

No technical details have been disclosed yet, but the concept will likely ride on the e-GMP modular platform used across Hyundai’s EV range. This would allow multiple motor and battery setups, as well as a tech-focused interior, consistent with the rest of the Ioniq family. Its debut in Europe suggests that the Ioniq 3 is mainly targeted at that market, where demand for compact EVs remains strong. It’s unclear if the model will reach the US, where small EVs like the Fiat 500e remain more niche.

Should it launch stateside, Hyundai aims for a starting price below $30,000, making it one of the most affordable EVs in America. Spy shots of prototypes already on the road indicate that development is well underway.