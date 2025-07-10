Hyundai IONIQ 6 N unveiled, the new 650-HP EV stole the spotlight

Hyundai‘s high-performance division, the iconic N, is back in action, this time with an all-electric performance sedan that not only delivers speed, but also delivers the sound and handling of a true beast. Unveiled at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the all-new IONIQ 6 N is Hyundai’s second full-fledged electric N model, following the wild IONIQ 5 N.

While the 5 N was bold and playful, the 6 N is sleeker, more refined and (first of all) quicker. Let’s talk about numbers. With 650 HP available in Boost mode, the IONIQ 6 N rockets from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds and hits a top speed of 160 mph. But Hyundai didn’t just chase headline figures. Underneath, the 6 N features an upgraded suspension geometry, adaptive dampers with stroke sensors, and a dedicated N battery system that optimizes cell behavior for endurance or track-focused performance.

Power delivery can be tuned across 11 torque distribution levels, while regenerative braking offers up to 0.6 G of deceleration. Features like N Grin Boost and N Drift Optimizer bring the kind of control and excitement usually reserved for pro drivers. Aerodynamics also play a starring role. A swan-neck rear wing, wide fenders, and a 0.27 drag coefficient tell you this isn’t just a dressed-up IONIQ 6.

What truly sets the IONIQ 6 N apart, though, is how much of its performance is driven by smart software. The N e-Shift system mimics gear changes, while N Active Sound+ lets drivers pick their “soundtrack”. Add the N Ambient Shift Light, which lights up the cabin to simulate shift points, and then there’s N Track Manager, a built-in telemetry suite offering live performance data. It’s the kind of tech you’d expect from a real race simulator.

During the “N Moment” demo at Goodwood on July 10, the entire N lineup took part, but the IONIQ 6 N stole the spotlight, making its world debut in front of one of the most passionate motorsport crowds around. It was shown in a new Performance Blue Pearl finish, which adds metallic depth to Hyundai N’s signature color.

Last but not the least, thi car it’s practical too: with a 10–80% fast charge time of just 18 minutes, this Hyundai is ready for daily use, even if it’s been built for the track.