For those who see driving as more than just a daily necessity, but as a deep-rooted passion, the new Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition is an automotive love letter to performance enthusiasts.

Inspired by the high-stakes world of TCR racing, this compact sport sedan was engineered to deliver track-level excitement on everyday roads. From the very first glance, the Elantra N TCR Edition exudes boldness and attention to detail. Its striking carbon swan-neck rear spoiler, lightweight 19-inch forged wheels, and exclusive paint options, including the signature Performance Blue, give it a commanding presence that screams performance. But it’s not just about looks: this is a machine built to thrill.

Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine producing 276 HP and 289 lb-ft of torque. Hit the N Grin Shift button on the DCT version, and you get a power boost to 286 hp for a few exhilarating seconds, delivering an experience that’s pure motorsport adrenaline.

The Elantra N TCR Edition gives drivers a choice between two gearboxes: a quick-shifting 8-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for lightning-fast changes, or a 6-speed manual with rev-matching that adds an extra layer of excitement and driver engagement.

Step inside, and the cockpit strikes a perfect balance between racing inspiration and premium comfort. Alcantara-wrapped accents on the steering wheel, handbrake, and shift knob meet Performance Blue seatbelts, reminding you this isn’t your average daily driver. Every element has been designed to enhance the connection between driver and car, channeling the atmosphere of the track.

Performance isn’t just under the hood. A high-performance braking system with 4-piston monoblock calipers, an electronic limited-slip differential, and adaptive dampers ensure confidence, control, and grip in every situation.

With a starting price of $47,599 CAD for the manual and $49,199 CAD for the DCT (because is a forbidden fruit in the US, maybe avoiding tariffs, ask Trump’s administration), the Elantra N TCR Edition sits firmly in the premium compact sports car space, offering unmatched value and an exhilarating driving experience. For those who crave thrills, demand precision, and live for the road, the Elantra N TCR Edition brings the spirit of the racetrack to everyday driving.