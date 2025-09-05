Honda’s electric dream delayed: NSX successor (sadly) pushed back

Honda’s future looks quite different from what the brand (always with Acura) promised just a few years ago. Instead of racing headlong into an all-electric lineup, the company is shifting gears and putting hybrids back in the spotlight.

This decision carries major implications, especially for the electric sports car once expected to follow in the footsteps of the legendary NSX. According to Automotive News, Acura still plans to introduce its flagship model, but the timeline has been pushed back. While details remain scarce, one thing is clear: hybrids and crossovers will form the backbone of Acura’s lineup as the automaker recalibrates its identity.

Previously, Acura had announced a goal of making 60% of its sales fully electric by 2030 and abandoning hybrids altogether, with a flagship EV expected as early as 2027 or 2028. Now, that plan is on hold. Katsushi Inoue, Senior Managing Executive Officer of American Honda, confirmed the sports car project isn’t canceled but postponed. Fans will eventually see it, though patience will be required.

At the same time, Acura is evolving into a crossover-only brand. The TLX sedan will be discontinued after the 2025 model year, and the Integra may disappear by 2029. That leaves the ADX, RDX, and MDX as the core of the lineup, joined by the upcoming RSX fastback crossover and the ZDX SUV. While Acura was originally envisioned as a performance-oriented luxury division of Honda, SUVs are now carrying the brand’s weight.

Hybrids are not uncharted territory for Acura. Past models like the RLX Sport Hybrid and MDX Sport Hybrid showcased the potential of electrified drivetrains, while the last-generation NSX featured an advanced three-motor hybrid setup.

The comeback could begin with the ADX, which shares its underpinnings with the Honda Civic. This opens the door for the Civic’s 2.0-liter dual-motor hybrid powertrain, rated at 200 HP and 221 lb-ft of torque, bringing both stronger performance and improved efficiency.