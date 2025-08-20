Honda’s global EV platform makes its debut with the all-new Acura RSX

Honda is speeding up its electrification plans for the Acura brand and is preparing to launch the all-new Acura RSX in the North American market during the second half of next year. This upcoming model will not only expand Acura’s premium lineup but will also mark the official debut of Honda’s Global EV Platform, the modular architecture that will underpin many of the automaker’s future zero-emission vehicles.

The prototype recently unveiled is much closer to the final production version set to arrive in 2026, showcasing a sleek yet sporty design. The bold front fascia, highlighted by a two-tone finish, blends seamlessly with a sloping coupe-SUV roofline, while sculpted sides and strong doors give the RSX a distinctive and muscular stance.

From a performance standpoint, the Acura RSX will feature all-wheel drive, a double-wishbone front suspension optimized for sporty handling, a low center of gravity, and standard Brembo brakes. Although full technical details remain under wraps, reports suggest a dual-motor setup with a 180 kW rear motor and a 50 kW front motor, delivering a combined output of about 230 kW. Estimated driving range should be around 300 miles under EPA standards.

Production of the final model is scheduled to begin in 2026 at Honda’s EV Hub in Marysville, Ohio, a state-of-the-art facility designed to integrate both domestic and international components. The RSX will roll off the same assembly line as the combustion-powered Acura Integra and other Honda models.

Interestingly, Honda’s first EVs for the U.S. market, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, were developed on General Motors’ Ultium platform, while the RSX will be the first model fully built on Honda’s own dedicated EV architecture.

Inside, the RSX will introduce a major innovation: the Asimo OS, Acura’s in-house operating system designed to personalize the driving experience by learning the driver’s habits and preferences. This marks the brand’s first step into the era of software-defined vehicles, where digital intelligence becomes as crucial as mechanical engineering.