Highlander: Toyota admits defeat, returns to “normal” names

Toyota‘s decision to slap “bZ4X” on its first dedicated electric vehicle wasn’t exactly a stroke of marketing genius. For a brand whose loyal customers value simplicity and reliability above all else, that cryptic jumble of letters and numbers felt more like a Wi-Fi router model than a car. Apparently, someone in Toyota’s headquarters finally noticed the confusion, because the company is now abandoning these uncommon designations for something radically innovative: actual words people can pronounce.

The new three-row electric SUV will carry the Highlander name, a familiar badge that won’t require a linguistics degree to discuss at dinner parties. Toyota has already confirmed an electric Corolla sedan is coming too, signaling a wholesale retreat from the naming experiment that never should have happened.

Toyota has teased the Highlander EV’s interior and rear hatch, where the nameplate sits proudly beneath a wraparound dual light bar. The design appears far more aggressive than the current gas-powered Highlander, likely echoing the bZ Large SUV concept unveiled back in 2021. That concept featured a sportier, almost coupe-like roofline and a decidedly futuristic stance. Early teasers suggest the production model won’t stray too far from that vision, positioning itself somewhere between Toyota’s conventional gas models and its more adventurous electric offerings.

Details on the powertrain remain scarce, though the “AWD” badge confirms a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup. It’ll almost certainly pack a larger battery than the bZ4X’s 74.7-kilowatt-hour unit. An EPA-estimated range around 300 miles seems appropriate for a large electric SUV in today’s market, though Toyota has been touting advances in battery technology that could enable 620-mile ranges in future EVs. The Highlander EV probably won’t hit those numbers, but improved energy density and faster charging seem plausible.

The official reveal drops February 10, when we’ll finally get the full specifications and features. Toyota’s entry into this segment suggests the automaker might actually be serious about electrification this time. If priced competitively, the Highlander EV could prove successful, it’s exactly the type of electric vehicle buyers want right now.