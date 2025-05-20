He’s the new Citroen CEO, Xavier Chardon

With his solid international experience and in-depth knowledge of the Citroën brand, to which he has devoted nearly 20 years of his career, Xavier Chardon’s mission will be to build on Citroën’s recent successes and accelerate the brand’s transformation in a rapidly changing automotive landscape.

Xavier Chardon is the new CEO of Citroën

Amsterdam, May 19, 2025 – Xavier Chardon has been appointed CEO of Citroën effective June 2, 2025, and will report to Jean-Philippe ImparatoJean-Philippe Imparato pleased with Stellantis’ Q1 2025 European results, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer for Greater Europe.

Xavier Chardon will continue the momentum started by the brand in recent months. With his solid international experience and in-depth knowledge of the Citroën brand, to which he has devoted nearly 20 years of his career, Xavier Chardon’s mission will be to build on Citroën’s recent successes and accelerate the brand’s transformation in a rapidly changing automotive landscape.

Jean-Philippe Imparato’s words with thanks for what has been and welcome for what will be

Jean-Philippe Imparato said, “I would like to thank Thierry Koskas for leading the Citroën brand for the past two years and for completing the renewal of its range, most recently with the introduction of the new C5 Aircross.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Xavier Chardon to the helm of Citroën. His rich and diverse career, his experience in the automotive industry and his knowledge of the brand will be valuable resources to take Citroën to new heights and strengthen its unique position in the market,” Imparato concluded.