Here’s everything we know about the Alfa Romeo Milano one week before its debut

Only one week left until the official presentation of the Alfa Romeo Milano. On April 10th, the long-awaited B-SUV from the Italian brand will finally be unveiled in a live stream from Milan. The first question that comes to mind is: what will it look like? The teasers released in recent days have shown the silhouette of the car, and another teaser may be released before its debut.

Everything you need to know about the Alfa Romeo Milano just one week before its debut

The Milano will be based on the same platform as the Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, and will therefore have the same dimensions, i.e. a length of around 4.2 meters. Based on the photos that have emerged online in recent weeks, the new Alfa Romeo Milano seems to offer many elements seen on the Tonale and Stelvio, but at the same time it will try to offer a different design. It should not be forgotten that the Milano will open the new stylistic course of Alfa Romeo.

The interior of the new Milano should instead include a luggage compartment of about 400 liters, but above all, new instrumentation for Alfa Romeo, with a touchscreen larger than 10 inches in the center of the dashboard for the infotainment system, at the base of which we will find a series of physical buttons for various functions. There will be a central tunnel where several buttons and knobs will be housed, including the electric handbrake.

But what engines will the Milano have? The first will be the electric powertrain, a first for the brand that will add its first electric car to its range. The B-SUV of the Biscione will have a 54 kWh battery and a 156 hp, the same already seen on Avenger and 600e. It will guarantee a range of 400 kilometers, therefore perfectly in line with the average of electric cars currently on the market. There will also be hybrid versions and in this case the 101 hp engine of the 1.2 or the 136 hp version could be used.

It is not excluded that both could be put on the market. Later, the 240 hp Quadrifoglio electric version will also arrive, with the same engine as the Abarth 600e and the future Lancia Ypsilon HF. However, even in this case there are no certainties, and it is not excluded that the Quadrifoglio may have a dual version, hybrid and electric, so as to satisfy the widest possible customer base.

As for prices, a price of around 25,000 euros can be hypothesized for the entry-level hybrid version, while the electric one should be around 35,000 euros. The possible Quadrifoglio could reach up to 45,000 euros. The Alfa Romeo Milano should be orderable from the summer, and then arrive on the roads between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.