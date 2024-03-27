Alfa Romeo Milano: new teaser image showcases the upcoming SUV

Following the release of potential prices for the Alfa Romeo Milano in its various versions, the Italian brand has published a new teaser image of the compact SUV. The new image gives a glimpse of the silhouette of the future entry-level model from the Italian automaker, which is set to debut on April 10th. The event can also be followed live on Alfa Romeo’s official channels.

Alfa Romeo Milano: a new teaser image revealed

The Alfa Romeo Milano will be a very important model for the Italian brand. The car will be the entry-level model in the range with a price (not yet official) below 30,000 euros for the hybrid version. However, Alfa Romeo will first launch the full electric version with a 156 horsepower engine and a range of around 400 km. Later, although it has not yet been specified when, the hybrid version will arrive, followed by an even more powerful electric version with a 240 horsepower engine and all-wheel drive.

This model will also give us a preview of what future Alfa Romeo cars like the Stelvio and Giulia, which will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively, will look like, at least in terms of design. In fact, all these cars are expected to share some design elements that will make their debut with the Milano on April 10th. The new Alfa Romeo SUV will be produced at the Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, where the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger are also produced.

After these models, a new E-SUV is expected to debut on the market in 2027, but its fate depends on the upcoming political elections in the United States and Europe, which could slow down the spread of new electric cars due to possible new laws.