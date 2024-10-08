Great-grandson of Chrysler founder issues a “code red” for Chrysler and Dodge

The “war” between Frank B. Rhodes Jr. and Stellantis seems to be ongoing. The great-grandson of Chrysler’s founder, in a recent article for Fortune, has once again raised concerns about the future of Stellantis’ American brands, specifically Chrysler and Dodge. According to Rhodes, these iconic brands are destined for decline, especially with Stellantis’ intention to focus on fully electric cars.

Chrysler and Dodge struggling due to Stellantis’ and its CEO Carlos Tavares’ poor management, according to Rhodes

According to Rhodes, the main problem for these brands is Stellantis’ intention to transition to electric vehicles. The timing, in fact, would be premature, and many other car manufacturers are focusing on hybrid models for this very reason. “Chrysler has launched a Plug-in version of the Pacifica minivan, but this strategy could mean the end for the brand,” writes Rhodes. This is especially concerning given that Pacifica is the only model in the brand’s lineup, which hasn’t launched new models since 2017. Certainly, over the years, several promising concepts have been presented, such as the Airflow, but they have remained just that – concepts. “Chrysler was once known as an innovative company, but in the last two decades, it has become a company that follows trends rather than creating them,” Rhodes states.

As for Dodge, pushing too hard on electric vehicles could also alienate loyal brand customers. “Dodge customers like muscle cars and pure American performance. For this reason, electric vehicles risk causing a rapid decline and alienating the most loyal customers,” writes Rhodes. Dodge has always been synonymous with muscle cars and performance, and the brand has built a strong identity around these characteristics. Electric vehicles might not be in line with the enthusiast clientele of Dodge. According to Rhodes, Stellantis’ American brand should diversify its range, offering smaller and more accessible vehicles with turbocharged engines on the market. He also urges Dodge to build the new Dodge Hornet in North America.

There is no shortage of criticism of Stellantis’ management, particularly of Carlos Tavares. The automotive group would be too focused on cost-cutting, rather than on more serious problems such as excessively high prices, inventories full of stock, and struggling dealerships. According to Rhodes, American consumers want vehicles designed and built in the United States, and for this reason, Stellantis’ management, which now aims to build models of various American brands in Mexico and Canada, has damaged the appeal of the Chrysler and Dodge brands.

According to Rhodes, Tim Kuniskis, former CEO of Dodge and Ram, currently retired, could be the right person to revive these brands, provided that Stellantis gives him the freedom to operate without constraints. “Stellantis needs someone who understands the American automotive market from the perspective of a car enthusiast, someone who can build on the legacy of Chrysler and Dodge and develop vehicles that customers truly want,” Rhodes concludes.